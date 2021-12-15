Philly Street Vendors Try to Adapt to Rising Food Costs

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been raging on for the past year and a half, the negative effects of the worldwide event continue to impact many Americans. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, “The CPI for all food has increased an average of 2.7 percent.” Prices for food available for purchase at grocery stores have risen 2.1% and prices for food obtained from restaurants have risen 3.3% in 2021. It is evident that the pandemic is the culprit for these massive increases as the cost for food sold through both retail and restaurants increased to 3.5% and 3.4% respectively during the height of the pandemic. To put things into perspective, food purchased from grocery stores only rose 0.9% in 2019, prior to the pandemic. But why is it that food is costing more?

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 14 DAYS AGO