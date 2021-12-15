ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Moon, Stars, Evocative Shadows at the White Lotus Gallery

klcc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s art review program. Recently, I stopped in at the White Lotus Gallery to see what was on offer. When I realized I was in an exhibition of Hamanishi Katsunori’s mezzotints, I immediately felt intimidated. Hamanishi is a master craftsman...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Conan: Land of the Lotus

"Conan the Barbarian: Land of the Lotus" follows the character's recent story arc where he is nearly consumed by the power of an evil and mystical sword. "Lotus" collects "Conan the Barbarian" issues 19-25 and opens with Conan apprehended and caged by the Khitai imperial guard. A woman helps him escape and she must flee with him as they are now both pursued.
COMICS
pcinvasion.com

White Shadows review — Turn on the light

Ah, another two-hour cinematic platformer. White Shadows doesn’t do anything differently than most of its ilk. At least, not structurally. It’s a familiar monochrome experience about walking to the left or the right while occasionally pushing boxes, pulling levers, and dodging spotlights. However, it does attempt to handle some weightier topics than most. On top of that, it has the most elaborate, budget-looking details in the background that I think I’ve ever seen in a game like this. It’s a worthwhile experience if you like cinematic platformers, just don’t expect anything too out of the ordinary.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘The White Lotus’ star Murray Bartlett on infamous suitcase scene

The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett has shared his thoughts on the infamous suitcase scene in the hit HBO show. The actor played anxious spa resort manager Armond, and went viral following a scene in the limited series’ finale during which he poops in an unpleasant customer’s suitcase. Asked by...
CELEBRITIES
rockpapershotgun.com

White Shadows review: a twisted, musical joyride that loses a little steam

Its puzzles are simple, but White Shadows offers two hours of creative, chilling designs, joyous musical set pieces and enough screen-shottable sights to fill your hard drive. I usually don't like comparing games when I review them, but I have a funny feeling I'm not the only one that was reminded of other moody puzzle-platformers when I first saw White Shadows. It's a game that features a monotone colour pallette, a dystopian setting, an incredibly abstract story and the first few minutes had me pushing around boxes to get past obstacles, so yes, it will remind you of Playdead's Limbo or Inside. White Shadows gets close to growing its own wings and taking off, thanks to an incredible emphasis on musical sections and cinematic presentation. Sadly, some uninspired puzzles and an incoherent final act clip its wings before it gets to soar.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum
ComicBook

Foodtastic Disney+ Series Unveils Avengers and Star Wars Foodscape Gallery

The Avengers, Star Wars, and more Disney franchises assemble in an exclusive look at a gallery for the upcoming Disney+ global competition series Foodtastic, ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, December 15th. The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and follows highly-skilled artists as they create larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. Some of the items used in the displays range from vegetables and butter to fruits and cheese, as everyday items are transformed into works of art. Foodtastic is hosted by Keke Palmer and enlists Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera as food experts.
VISUAL ART
honknews.com

The White Lotus: All About It!

Do you all know about the white lotus film. It is an American drama television series and also it is a comedy series by which it has been loved by fans more. This series is written, created and directed by Mike white. The White Lotus About. It is an American...
TV SERIES
thexboxhub.com

Exclusive Interview: Monokel sheds some light on their debut game, White Shadows

You don’t often find a debut game that looks as assured as White Shadows. From first-time developer Monokel, it’s a narrative-led adventure game in the vein of Inside, and not many people would dare to wrestle such a critically acclaimed title with their first attempt. But White Shadows looks magnificent, from its monochrome art style to its moody, oppressive atmosphere. It may well step out of Inside’s shadows and into its own light.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Davis Enterprise

Pence Gallery: Festivities in the gallery

This December, the Pence is hosting three festive exhibits that are sure to bring a smile to your face, and all three will be open during the Dec. 10 ArtAbout reception from 6 to 9 p.m. We are collaborating with four other venues to bring back this important community event to both artists and the larger public after the COVID-19 shutdown. To learn more about what’s on display, stop in at the Pence to pick up the flyer for the event.
VISUAL ART
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Rhonda Stubbins White dead at 60

Veteran actress Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for starring in NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 60. “To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith,” her friend and producer Todd Baker wrote on her Facebook page Thursday. “We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy