The 25 best small and midsize companies for women, according to female employees

Comparably shared its newest ranking, the top-rated companies for women .

top-rated companies for women This is based on responses from female employees who evaluated the companies on Comparably.

Below are the best companies on the small and midsize company list, or those with no more than 500 employees.

25. Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Location: Florham Park, New Jersey

Industry: Biotech and pharmaceuticals

Employee quote about the company: "They have a commitment towards diversity, equity and inclusion."

24. Stampli

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Automation

Employee quote about the company: "I love my manager and that is something hard to come by. She cares for me as a person and being a mother, understands and knows that the job will always be here, but family is first, and that is priceless."

23. Reify Health

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "What I like the best about our leadership team is how transparent and willing they are to discuss anything with anyone."

22. Kyruus

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "The focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion is like I've never seen before. Always striving to make this a welcome place for everyone."

21. Matterport

Location: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote about the company: "Set for growth, inclusion of everyone, diversity, respect for women leaders, and a positive work environment with constructive criticism."

20. Maxwell

Location: Denver, Colorado

Industry: Software

Employee quote about the company: "They are transparent, care about mental health and equity, and truly live by the Maxwell values."

19. Fuel Cycle

Location: Los Angeles, California

Industry: Market research

Employee quote about the company: "Awesome culture. Strong commitment to DEI. Great growth opportunities."

18. Productboard

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: SaaS

Employee quote about the company: "The leadership team treats us all as equals. I love that I can be a team player with everyone in every department. The collaboration is wonderful."

17. Ribbon

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Real estate tech

Employee quote about the company: "They care about your time, they care about your point of view, and they react positively when you are being yourself."

16. SpotHero

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I have been supported, respected, and loved through each step that I have taken over the past seven years."

15. Prove

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Prove embraces change, is inclusive of all cultures, gender equal, and modern."

14. SmartBug Media

Location: Newport Beach, California

Industry: Marketing, advertising, and research

Employee quote about the company: "The best benefits are the paid leave for maternity and flexible scheduling options."

13. Globality

Location: Palo Alto, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "We have a good medical and dental package, and I am very glad that we now have maternity/paternity coverage."

12. Velosio

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Industry: IT consulting

Employee quote about the company: "The leadership is very driven, but still family oriented. Schedule is very flexible. The work is always challenging. There is [an] opportunity to work with new technology."

11. Vena Solutions

Location: Toronto, Canada

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee quote about the company: "We have initiatives to improve DEI, manage our environmental footprint, and advance women in their careers through our Network for Women group."

10. Syapse

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Big data

Employee quote about the company: "They treat everyone as equals and it takes all of us to reach our company goals."

9. Route

Location: Lehi, Utah

Industry: E-commerce, mobile app, and tech

Employee quote about the company: "Route is an extremely welcoming place to work. No one is excluded and there is a lot of diversity, including a huge presence of women in tech."

8. EQRx

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Biotech and pharmaceuticals

Employee quote about the company: "They [are] very welcoming to the entire team, regardless of your position. They are also transparent, updating us on top level decisions and discussions."

7. Deem

Location: Oakland, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "The best part about Deem is being able to work from home during the pandemic and the flexibility to manage homeschooling kids under unprecedented circumstances."

6. Namely

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Everyone is equal. It's important to me that no one feels like they matter more or less. I feel a genuine connection with my team."

5. Eargo

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Medical devices

Employee quote about the company: "Everyone truly cares about one another and knows that family is first. We're all equal and take care of each other. We are family."

4. Civic Financial Services

Location: Redondo Beach, California

Industry: Banking and financial services

Employee quote about the company: "Salary is not only fair, but well-explained on where it can go in the future should I accomplish my quarterly KPIs."

3. Pipefy

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "The culture is great, empowering women and minorities, supporting women with small kids. A real people company."

2. The Hollister Group

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee quote about the company: "I am truly proud to be a member of this team — there's no better company to work for. Kip [Hollister] is a top notch leader who supports women a ton."

1. GR0

Location: Los Angeles, California

Industry: Marketing, advertising, and research

Employee quote about the company: "Super cool, talented women who have been nothing but helpful. They know what they're doing."

Here's the full list of small and midsize companies: (companies with no more than 500 employees)

How Comparably ranked these companies

Comparably's newest ranking can be a good guide for women who are part of the job quitters making up the Great Resignation. It can also be a tool for women who are just looking for a new kind of company or who just want to switch to a place where women seem to be content.

To find the best small and midsize companies, defined as those with 500 or fewer employees, for women, the workplace culture site asked female employees about what it's like to work there.

The ranking uses a year's worth of data, collecting responses from female employees from November 26, 2020 through November 26, 2021. The feedback is all anonymous.

Comparably shared the above information, including the anonymous employee quotes, with Insider. For more information about the ranking and the full list, you can visit Comparably here.