ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The 25 best large companies for women, according to female employees

By Madison Hoff
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JUKK_0dNS9isZ00
  • Earlier this year, Comparably published the "Best CEOs for Women 2021," according to female employees.
  • Comparably published today its latest ranking: Best Companies for Women 2021.
  • The following are the top companies on the large company list, or those with over 500 employees.

25. The Estée Lauder Companies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y08Yl_0dNS9isZ00

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Cosmetics

Employee quote about the company: "[Estée Lauder Companies] puts women in an amazing position to work while being a mother. Their maternity leave, healthcare, and supportive scheduling cannot be matched."

24. Sunrun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iBtz_0dNS9isZ00

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Renewables and environment

Employee quote about the company: "My team is comprised of intelligent, strong, and amiable women who embrace each other's uniqueness, while fostering a supportive and collaborative environment."

23. symplr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaP8w_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Houston, Texas

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Emphasis on diversity and inclusion, with a high number of women in leadership and management positions."

22. Zoom Video Communications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xD8gx_0dNS9isZ00

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Tech/SaaS

Employee quote about the company: "We are so diverse. We have things going on to get us involved such as Black History Month, Women's History Month, etc."

21. ADP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2Ani_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Roseland, New Jersey

Industry: HR management software

Employee quote about the company: "ADP provides equal opportunities and encourages women to grow and excel."

20. GoDaddy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05m3sw_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Company takes purposeful steps towards Inclusivity. I enjoy seeing so many women."

19. ZipRecruiter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCImP_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Employment marketplace

Employee quote about the company: "ZipRecruiter offers three-month paid maternity and paternity leave."

18. Concentrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PNrO_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Fremont, California

Industry: Business and consumer services

Employee quote about the company: "I love seeing women at high levels. I have been able to experience multiple roles within the company giving me a better understanding of the big picture."

17. SPS Commerce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USrJF_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "The programs supporting women, the LGBTQ+, and BIPOC community are amazing. SPS honestly prioritizes inclusion for everyone."

16. Vector Marketing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzK12_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Olean, New York

Industry: Direct marketing and sales

Employee quote about the company: "My experience with the company has been amazing. Without Vector, I know I would not be the woman I am proud to say that I am today!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEUuz_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Excellent healthcare, many perks, [and] lots of equity."

14. ZoomInfo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEgso_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "We have great family and support programs."

13. Beacon Hill Staffing Group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JkJB_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Staffing agency

Employee quote about the company: "We are a majority of women and I love working with, and seeing, a lot of women in leadership positions."

12. nCino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9ZmH_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Industry: Fintech

Employee quote about the company: "I find it refreshing how diverse our work culture is and how many women are on the marketing team. I've felt discriminated against at past employment, but feel complete acceptance at nCino."

11. TaskUs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UglnA_0dNS9isZ00

Location: New Braunfels, Texas

Industry: Customer service outsourcing

Employee quote about the company: "They show equality and fairness to everyone. They are always reaching out on how they can help us and improve."

10. The Knot Worldwide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ywes_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Chevy Chase, Maryland

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I love working on a team full of smart, hardworking, collaborative women! Here, everyone working on the go-to-market team genuinely works hard to be supportive and collaborative."

9. Microsoft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlgTD_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Fertility treatments, adoption fees, housekeeping, fitness and office equipment — anything to support quality of life as a well rounded professional. Too much to list, it's incredible."

8. ArcBest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTmYK_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Fort Smith, Arkansas

Industry: Transportation software

Employee quote about the company: "I like the transparency they provide and the mix of men and women that serve on our leadership team."

7. Boston Consulting Group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vt0sD_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Consulting

Employee quote about the company: "I don't need to worry about my benefits covering me and my family. For example, my health insurance plan has no premiums, no deductible, and very low co-pays."

6. Insight Global

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2pT1_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee quote about the company: "I truly look up to the female leadership in this company. These women are powerful!"

5. Medallia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUh5c_0dNS9isZ00

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "They promote people from within and continually support women in leadership roles."

4. HubSpot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2cMI_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Women leaders at HubSpot actively seek to support, empower, and celebrate other women."

3. Adobe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsOSx_0dNS9isZ00

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "We have lots of leaders committed to iterating programs and policies that will benefit all employees, especially women and underrepresented groups at the company."

2. Experian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwtEq_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Costa Mesa, California

Industry: Banking and financial services

Employee quote about the company: "I appreciate the different benefits, the ERGs and the support they give to women. And also that they understand the current situation and how it affects families and therefore our work."

1. IBM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUQND_0dNS9isZ00

Location: Armonk, New York

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "At IBM, a woman is free to express her opinion, and express interest in taking on a work item without fear of being shut down. It's a wonderful place for women to work that is full of real opportunities [for] women to contribute."

Here's the full list of large companies (companies with over 500 employees):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i55Vy_0dNS9isZ00

How Comparably ranked these companies

Comparably puts together several different rankings based on anonymous employee feedback on the workplace culture and review site. The latest ranking about the most highly rated companies for women can be helpful for women who are looking to switch companies or join the labor force.

The ranking uses anonymous female employee responses from about the end of November 2020 to about the end of November 2021. The large company list includes just companies with over 500 employees.

Hubspot and Insight Global are two of the companies that have been on the list every year. The two placed in the top 10 this year. Comparably also noted that this is the first year The Estée Lauder Companies was on the list, placing 25th on the large company list.

Earlier this year, Comparably published a ranking of the "Best CEOs for Women 2021," complementing the newest list.

Anonymous quotes, locations, and industries were all provided to Insider from Comparably. For the complete methodology and the full list, you can visit Comparably here.

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

States Where COVID-19 Most Affected Women Workers – 2021 Study

Research has shown that the COVID-19 recession was particularly harmful for working women. A recent report from the Brookings Institution highlights two primary reasons why this was the case. Firstly, the COVID-19 recession had an outsized impact on low-wage jobs … Continue reading → The post States Where COVID-19 Most Affected Women Workers – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

Best Solar Companies in California

With rising global temperatures and climate concerns firmly on government agendas, the need to switch to renewable energy couldn’t be greater. While solar energy technologies are still in their infancy, the number of providers is on the rise, making them more accessible and affordable for the average consumer. However,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
Business Insider

CEOs of companies like Best Buy, Lyft, and Adobe are hiring more execs from marginalized backgrounds thanks in part to this woman

Parity.org CEO Cathrin Stickney is helping to change the face of America's corporate leadership. She created public pledges on race and gender for leaders to advance diversity in leadership. Over 600 CEOs of companies have signed on and are working with her. Visit Insider's Transforming Business homepage for more stories.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Boeing, Disney, Walmart Asked to Share Data on Female Employees

A dozen companies including Boeing and Disney should share data to assess the impact of the pandemic on working women in the U.S., lawmakers say in letters to the firms. The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by Democratic Representative. James Clyburn. , asked the firms to detail layoff...
LABOR ISSUES
benefitspro.com

Health care disparities prevalent among employees at large companies

Employees of large U.S. companies — even those earning high salaries — face health care disparities, while women of color and LGBTQ+ employees face a higher share of unmet basic needs. Those are two key findings from first-of-its-kind research by management consulting firm McKinsey & Company that explored how employers across multiple industries can meet unmet needs and bolster health equity among employees.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Consulting Group#Women Leaders#Comparably#New York Industry#Est E Lauder Companies#Sunrun Location#Women S History Month#Adp
Fortune

The best books of 2021, according to Fortune staff

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While there were some initial adjustments and cancellations during the early months of the pandemic last year, the book industry rallied, and online sales at least have been booming ever since. There has been no shortage of excellent work in both fiction and nonfiction this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boulder Clarion

Why are workers quitting?

American workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers. In September 2021 (the last month for which reliable data are available), 4.4 million workers, or three percent of the employed labor force, quit their jobs. Both of these quitting figures are the highest ever recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Indeed, the number of workers who quit this past September is three times greater than the number who quit ten years ago in September 2011. The magnitude and duration of this job quitting explosion has caused some observers to label the current economic period as The Great Resignation.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Place
Vancouver, CA
geekwire.com

Amazon consolidates healthcare groups under veteran exec, shakes up pharmacy leadership

Amazon senior executive Neil Lindsay, a key figure in the growth of the company’s Kindle and Prime businesses, has been tapped to lead the company’s newly combined healthcare organization, Amazon confirmed Friday morning. “This new consolidated healthcare structure brings together the Amazon Pharmacy, Care, and Diagnostics businesses to...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

‘I Was Wrong’: Omicron Wrecks CEOs’ Plans for Office Return (1)

Just as it seemed like corporate America was on a path toward normalcy, a new wave of Covid uncertainty is upending business plans from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. Manhattan holiday parties are being canceled and banks are contending with fresh outbreaks as the omicron variant spreads. Citigroup Inc. said...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

This tech startup just put a staff platform engineer on its board of directors

For the average tech worker, company boards of directors are a bit like the mysterious overlords making an appearance in Phase Three of the Marvel Universe. They rake in huge amounts of cash and power, and occasionally make decisions that radically alter how a company works, but no one seems to know much else about who they are and what they do.
BUSINESS
westrivereagle.com

From the Editor: Christmas in the company of women

I attended a remarkable Christmas party last weekend. This party has been going on for over 20 years. Every year except last year, a group of women gets together at my friend Susan’s house. Each woman brings an ornament, a dozen cookies, and a story. It’s called The Cookie...
CELEBRATIONS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lighthouse hires client executive

Lighthouse, an Alera Group Company, hired Doug Calkins as a client executive in Grand Rapids. Calkins has over 20 years of employee benefits experience. In this role, he will take executive responsibility for key employee benefits accounts at Lighthouse, overseeing the strategic direction and performance of its benefits programs. “Doug’s...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy