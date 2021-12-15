The 25 best large companies for women, according to female employees

Earlier this year, Comparably published the " Best CEOs for Women 2021 ," according to female employees.

Best CEOs for Women 2021 Comparably published today its latest ranking: Best Companies for Women 2021 .

Best Companies for Women 2021 The following are the top companies on the large company list, or those with over 500 employees.

25. The Estée Lauder Companies

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Cosmetics

Employee quote about the company: "[Estée Lauder Companies] puts women in an amazing position to work while being a mother. Their maternity leave, healthcare, and supportive scheduling cannot be matched."

24. Sunrun

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Renewables and environment

Employee quote about the company: "My team is comprised of intelligent, strong, and amiable women who embrace each other's uniqueness, while fostering a supportive and collaborative environment."

23. symplr

Location: Houston, Texas

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Emphasis on diversity and inclusion, with a high number of women in leadership and management positions."

22. Zoom Video Communications

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Tech/SaaS

Employee quote about the company: "We are so diverse. We have things going on to get us involved such as Black History Month, Women's History Month, etc."

21. ADP

Location: Roseland, New Jersey

Industry: HR management software

Employee quote about the company: "ADP provides equal opportunities and encourages women to grow and excel."

20. GoDaddy

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Company takes purposeful steps towards Inclusivity. I enjoy seeing so many women."

19. ZipRecruiter

Location: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Employment marketplace

Employee quote about the company: "ZipRecruiter offers three-month paid maternity and paternity leave."

18. Concentrix

Location: Fremont, California

Industry: Business and consumer services

Employee quote about the company: "I love seeing women at high levels. I have been able to experience multiple roles within the company giving me a better understanding of the big picture."

17. SPS Commerce

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "The programs supporting women, the LGBTQ+, and BIPOC community are amazing. SPS honestly prioritizes inclusion for everyone."

16. Vector Marketing

Location: Olean, New York

Industry: Direct marketing and sales

Employee quote about the company: "My experience with the company has been amazing. Without Vector, I know I would not be the woman I am proud to say that I am today!"

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Excellent healthcare, many perks, [and] lots of equity."

14. ZoomInfo

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "We have great family and support programs."

13. Beacon Hill Staffing Group

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Staffing agency

Employee quote about the company: "We are a majority of women and I love working with, and seeing, a lot of women in leadership positions."

12. nCino

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Industry: Fintech

Employee quote about the company: "I find it refreshing how diverse our work culture is and how many women are on the marketing team. I've felt discriminated against at past employment, but feel complete acceptance at nCino."

11. TaskUs

Location: New Braunfels, Texas

Industry: Customer service outsourcing

Employee quote about the company: "They show equality and fairness to everyone. They are always reaching out on how they can help us and improve."

10. The Knot Worldwide

Location: Chevy Chase, Maryland

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I love working on a team full of smart, hardworking, collaborative women! Here, everyone working on the go-to-market team genuinely works hard to be supportive and collaborative."

9. Microsoft

Location: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Fertility treatments, adoption fees, housekeeping, fitness and office equipment — anything to support quality of life as a well rounded professional. Too much to list, it's incredible."

8. ArcBest

Location: Fort Smith, Arkansas

Industry: Transportation software

Employee quote about the company: "I like the transparency they provide and the mix of men and women that serve on our leadership team."

7. Boston Consulting Group

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Consulting

Employee quote about the company: "I don't need to worry about my benefits covering me and my family. For example, my health insurance plan has no premiums, no deductible, and very low co-pays."

6. Insight Global

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee quote about the company: "I truly look up to the female leadership in this company. These women are powerful!"

5. Medallia

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "They promote people from within and continually support women in leadership roles."

4. HubSpot

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Women leaders at HubSpot actively seek to support, empower, and celebrate other women."

3. Adobe

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "We have lots of leaders committed to iterating programs and policies that will benefit all employees, especially women and underrepresented groups at the company."

2. Experian

Location: Costa Mesa, California

Industry: Banking and financial services

Employee quote about the company: "I appreciate the different benefits, the ERGs and the support they give to women. And also that they understand the current situation and how it affects families and therefore our work."

1. IBM

Location: Armonk, New York

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "At IBM, a woman is free to express her opinion, and express interest in taking on a work item without fear of being shut down. It's a wonderful place for women to work that is full of real opportunities [for] women to contribute."

Here's the full list of large companies (companies with over 500 employees):

How Comparably ranked these companies

Comparably puts together several different rankings based on anonymous employee feedback on the workplace culture and review site. The latest ranking about the most highly rated companies for women can be helpful for women who are looking to switch companies or join the labor force.

The ranking uses anonymous female employee responses from about the end of November 2020 to about the end of November 2021. The large company list includes just companies with over 500 employees.

Hubspot and Insight Global are two of the companies that have been on the list every year. The two placed in the top 10 this year. Comparably also noted that this is the first year The Estée Lauder Companies was on the list, placing 25th on the large company list.

Anonymous quotes, locations, and industries were all provided to Insider from Comparably. For the complete methodology and the full list, you can visit Comparably here.