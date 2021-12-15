Douglas County Board of Health holds meeting

Related
Douglas County COVID case counts near 100K total
The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 98,245.
Council Bluffs Recycling Center accepting tree debris free of charge
Friday hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. After Saturday, tree debris will be accepted at the normal rate.
Local experts give details on COVID, hospital capacity
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and infectious disease physicians from CHI Health, Nebraska Medicine and Methodist Health System provided an update on COVID-19 on Thursday.
Nebraska Med. delivers a current look into life in the ICU
Hear straight from the horse's mouth what being a healthcare worker in Omaha is like during the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
96 adults receiving ICU-level care for COVID-19 in metro
As of Monday, adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 21 staffed beds available. 96 are receiving adult ICU-level care.
Daily COVID-19 update: Five new deaths in Omaha metro
There are 350 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Douglas County starting supervision program
The program allows low-risk offenders to be released without posting bail, with programs and support while they wait for their day in court.
Recall against Papillion La-Vista school board member
Some people in Sarpy County want a Papillion La-Vista school board member recalled.
KMTV 3 News Now
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 0