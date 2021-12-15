ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington's flu cases more than double since Dec. 8

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcrPn_0dNS9Meh00

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced Wednesday that the city's lab-confirmed flu cases more than doubled since December 8.

There are now 35 flu cases, which is up from the 17 total flu cases reported last Wednesday.

LFCHD recommends a flu shot for ages 6-months and older as the best way to stay protected from the flu and its potentially serious complications.

Free flu shots are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, or Friday in LFCHD's Public Health Clinic, located at 650 Newtown Pike, or by calling 859-288-2483.

LFCHD also encourages residents to remember that lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to state or local health departments.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Fayette County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Fayette County, KY
Health
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Fayette County, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Newtown
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy