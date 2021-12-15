ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK

legalnews.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court refused Monday to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. The court acted on emergency appeals filed by doctors, nurses and other medical workers who say they are...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Challenges to Biden’s COVID vaccination mandate head to Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s mandate that all businesses with 100 employees or more require employee COVID-19 vaccinations is now with the U.S. Supreme Court. The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus, Ohio-based policy group, became the first to file a motion for an emergency stay with the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Poised to Turbocharge “Religious Liberty” Litigation

The Supreme Court appears poised to reject a fundamental principle of constitutional law: the proposition that states have a compelling interest in keeping religion out of public schools. Six Republican-appointed justices indicated on Wednesday that preserving a secular public education system constitutes “religious discrimination” in violation of the First Amendment. In the short run, this conclusion will force taxpayers in several states to fund openly discriminatory fundamentalist Christian schools. In the long run, it imperils public education as we know it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
NEWS10 ABC

A would-be justice makes his Supreme Court debut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Merrick Garland finally made his Supreme Court debut on Tuesday. Not in a justice’s black robe, but wearing the striped pants and jacket with tails reserved for government lawyers appearing before the court. The onetime high court nominee was there to take part in a tradition that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Commission sends Biden report on Supreme Court overhauls

The White House commission on the Supreme Court unanimously voted Tuesday to send its report to President Joe Biden, but as expected it makes no recommendation on contentious overhaul proposals such as term limits for justices or expanding the number of justices. The completion of that commission’s work moves the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
legalnews.com

Nessel joins amicus brief in support of Dreamers, pushes back on lawsuit attacking DACA

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in an amicus brief in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Texas v. United States. In the amicus brief filed before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the coalition highlights the critical contributions of hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients to public health efforts, the economy, and communities across the country — and pushes back on the Texas-led efforts to end DACA. Since 2012, DACA has provided access to work authorization and protected from removal approximately 825,000 individuals who grew up in this country, most of whom have known no home other than the United States.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
foxbaltimore.com

Pennsylvania Supreme Court lifts school mask mandate

Dauphin County, PA - — The masking mandate for students in K-12 has been lifted for schools by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Middle District. On Aug. 31, Secretary Beam signed an order to require face masks in schools effective Sept. 7, citing the Delta variant as a major concern heading into the new school year.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
williamsonhomepage.com

Commission picks three finalists for Supreme Court

Gov. Bill Lee has his short list for a vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments on Thursday named Sarah Campbell, Kristi Davis and Neal McBrayer as the three finalists for the position, left open following the death of Justice Cornelia Clark. The trio...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Court Cases#Appellate Court#Ap#The Supreme Court#American#Nation
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy