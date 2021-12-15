U.S. stocks punch higher after Fed decides to speed bond tapering pace, pencils in 3 rate hikes next year

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Dec. 13, 2021 in New York City. Getty Images

U.S. equity benchmarks bounced higher Wednesday afternoon, after the Federal Reserve opted to move more quickly to normalize its monetary support to help tame inflation, first by more aggressively reducing its monthly asset purchases.

The Fed also now thinks its policy interest rates could rise three times in the coming year, rather than the sole hike it penciled in earlier.

How are stock indexes trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.52%

rose116 points, or 1.3%, to 35,653, after hitting a session high of 35,715.54.

The S&P 500 SPX rose 23 points, or 0.5%, to 4,655

The Nasdaq Composite Index

added 65 points, or 0.4%, to 15,300, after trading 0.9% lower in the session.

All three benchmarks saw a second straight day of losses on Tuesday, with the Dow falling 106.77 points, or 0.3%, to close at 35,544.18. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8% to finish at 4,634.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.1%, to end at 15,237.64.

What’s driving the markets?

Stocks rose on Wednesday, shaking off earlier losses, after the Federal Reserve opted to move more aggressively to normalize monetary policies in its last policy meeting of the year to combat inflation.

The central bank, as expected, announced a faster reduction in the pace of its bond buying to combat rising inflation. That means it will trim $30 billion from its original $120 billion program of monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities, up from a $15 billion cut previously outlined.

“Tapering, to us, is just less dovish,” said Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, in a phone interview. “They are still purchasing assets, but at a slower pace.”

For its part, Natixis remains more focused on the size of the Fed’s roughly $8.7 trillion balance sheet than any incremental change in its asset purchases. “But if everyone else starts thinking tapering is a big deal, it is a big deal,” Janasiewicz said.

With the faster taper also comes expectations of higher interest rates next year, which have been putting particular pressure on growth-focused technology stocks that are more sensitive to interest rate changes.

But the move to normalize U.S. monetary policy also puts the labor market recovery in focus for 2022, particularly as the Fed works to keep inflation in check.

Investors also have been monitoring the effect of the fast-spreading omicron variant on the U.S. economy. The death toll in the U.S. already surpassed 800,000 from COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a surge in U.S. cases, reportedly peaking in mid-January, that could overwhelm communities that haven’t seen denizens fully vaccinated.

In economic data, the National Association of Home Builders index increased in December for a fourth month in a row to 84 from 83 a month ago, with more builders viewing conditions as favorable than poor.

Government data also showed business inventories for October rose 1.2%, even as companies struggle to restock fast enough to offset brisk sales. The Empire State manufacturing index for New York also showed a better-than-forecast reading of 31.9 in December.

Finally, U.S. November retail sales advanced just 0.3%, well short of the 0.8% rise expected by economics polled by The Wall Street Journal. However, some analyst attributed the disappointing report to shoppers tackling their holiday wish-lists early this year to sidestep supply-chain bottlenecks, which heled drive up October retail sales numbers, while pushing down the November tally.

What companies are in focus?

rose 8.8% after the pharmaceutical group lifted guidance with an update on its drug pipeline.

How are other assets trading?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.469%

rose 2 basis points to 1.46%. Treasury yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index

DXY,

-0.05%

, a measure of the currency against a half-dozen other monetary units, was up 0.2%.

In oil futures, West Texas Intermediate crude

CL00,

+0.44%

for January

CLF23,

-0.60%

delivery rose 0.3% to $70.94 a barrel.

Gold futures

GC00,

-0.16%

for February delivery

GCG22,

-0.16%

fell 0.6% to $1,759 an ounce.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index

SXXP,

+0.26%

closed 0.3% higher, while London’s FTSE 100 Index

UKX,

-0.66%

lost 0.7%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index

fell 0.4%, while the Hang Seng Index

fell 0.9% in Hong Kong. China’s CSI 300

dropped 0.8%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index

was flat.

—Barbara Kollmeyer contributed reporting