ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID-19 vaccines for children: How parents are influenced by misinformation, and how they can counter it

By Jaime Sidani
Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jaime Sidani, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences; Beth Hoffman, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences, and Maya Ragavan, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences. (THE CONVERSATION) Since COVID-19 vaccines became available for children ages 5...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19 Vaccine#Media Literacy#Facebook
KXRM

CDPHE to text parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO — Starting Friday, Dec. 17, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text notifications to parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 in Colorado who have not yet received a first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pediatric vaccines are available at the state’s large community vaccination sites that can also accommodate […]
PUEBLO, CO
umd.edu

Making Moves to Counter Misinformation

While the world contended with a pandemic, social media platforms and other sources spewed billions of misleading health messages at users—more than 3.8 billion times on Facebook over the course of a year, according to one study—a dynamic that University of Maryland researchers and their colleagues say can lead to adverse public health outcomes ranging from mistrust in reliable information sources to deaths from disease.
INTERNET
Medscape News

How Bad Can Myocarditis Be After COVID Vaccination?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Welcome to Impact Factor, your weekly dose of commentary on a new medical study. I'm Dr F. Perry Wilson of the Yale School of Medicine. At this point, it is clear that the rate of myocarditis after vaccination with mRNA vaccines, particularly among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

How daily stress during COVID-19 affected parents' discipline

During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents were most likely to use aggressive discipline on their children when their daily stress levels were highest, usually late in the day, a study of parents in central Ohio found. Results of the study, which measured stress levels three times a day for two weeks,...
RELATIONSHIPS
phillyvoice.com

The damaging effects of bullying and how parents can address it

What comes to mind when you think of bullying? Some people may imagine one child picking on another at school on the playground. Others may think of it as a childhood issue that kids grow out of with age. The truth is, bullying behavior can last well into adulthood and can affect a person’s long-term mental health.
SOCIETY
TIME

Compared to Polio and Smallpox, America's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Is Going Great

The agonizingly slow upward creep of the U.S. COVID vaccination rate , coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant, has observers speaking in tones of gloom. What is wrong with people who refuse to get the shots? Some point to diseases such as smallpox and polio as evidence of a less-broken time when people trusted authorities and believed more strongly in science. But as historians of medicine, we find the despair about vaccine hesitancy misplaced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

The pandemic and our children: how COVID-19 affected kids across NC

This article was written for our sponsor, the ncIMPACT Initiative at the UNC School of Government.   . The pandemic has disrupted almost every aspect of our lives, with varied speculation about the levels of financial, economic and social impacts. In order to address the most significant of these impacts, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is hearing from communities and partnering with them to fuel local recovery.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Shore News Network

Twitter’s Misinformation Policy Says It’s False That Vaccinated People Can Spread COVID-19

Twitter recently updated its policy on medical misinformation to label some tweets that claim vaccinated individuals can spread COVID-19 to unvaccinated persons as false or misleading. Twitter’s medical misinformation policy now includes a sentence characterizing claims that vaccinated persons can spread the virus as false, in contradiction of guidance by...
INTERNET
PBS NewsHour

How effective are COVID-19 vaccines against omicron?

The pandemic has brought many tricky terms and ideas from epidemiology into everyone’s lives. Two particularly complicated concepts are vaccine efficacy and effectiveness. These are not the same thing. And as time goes on and new variants like omicron emerge, they are changing, too. Melissa Hawkins is an epidemiologist...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy