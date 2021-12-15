Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in power industry machine learning roles

Nuclear power development in the Asia Pacific region. Asia now hosts about one-fourth of operational nuclear power units in the world. As of June 2021, six Asian markets and regions (Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan, India, and Pakistan) are running 113 reactors, totaling 97.4 GW, over half of which were built before 2011 (see Figure 1). The 2011 Fukushima disaster raised serious concerns about nuclear project safety. Most countries have slowed down the new project approval, and many of the projects that are still under construction have been reviewed and delayed owing to a stricter safety check. Now, ten years since the Fukushima tragedy, all the Asian governments have reconsidered the future of nuclear in their regions.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO