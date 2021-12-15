Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in power industry machine learning roles

Power generation in Asia Pacific is a key area for exploring the potential use of carbon capture and storage (CCS). In 2020, power generation accounted for 36% of global carbon emissions, and Asia Pacific represented a 47% (and growing) share of global power demand. We identify three markets—Australia, Vietnam, and China—as case studies to showcase the diversity in economic development, power market structure, decarbonization goals, resource availability, and affordability across the region. Without carbon capture (CC), carbon emissions from a CCGT unit are approximately half that from a coal unit, while CC equipment can capture 90% of a plant's carbon emissions. Incremental CC capex does not vary among different markets at the current stage. However, CC premium as a percentage of total generation cost diverges widely owing to the high level of variation of components in the non-CC levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), impacting coal-gas competition differently across the region.
