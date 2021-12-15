ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in power industry machine learning roles

By Michael Goodier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for machine learning hiring among power industry companies in the three months ending October. The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 28.6% of total machine learning jobs – up from 20.2% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by...

Future of work hiring levels in the power industry rose in November 2021

The proportion of power industry operations and technologies companies hiring for future of work related positions rose significantly in November 2021 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 54.6% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position. This latest figure was higher than...
Asia-Pacific indices in red; Japan Industrial Production rose 1.8% in October

Japan -0.75%. Industrial Production up +1.8% M/M in October, prior +1.1%. Japan industrial production fell -4.1% Y/Y vs. prior -4.7%. Australia -0.01%. November business confidence 12 (prior 21) and conditions 12 (prior 11). Overnight on Wall Street, S&P fell 0.9% to 4,668.97, Dow Jones traded 320 points lower to 35,650.95,...
Nuclear power development in Asia Pacific: Opportunities amid challenges

Nuclear power development in the Asia Pacific region. Asia now hosts about one-fourth of operational nuclear power units in the world. As of June 2021, six Asian markets and regions (Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan, India, and Pakistan) are running 113 reactors, totaling 97.4 GW, over half of which were built before 2011 (see Figure 1). The 2011 Fukushima disaster raised serious concerns about nuclear project safety. Most countries have slowed down the new project approval, and many of the projects that are still under construction have been reviewed and delayed owing to a stricter safety check. Now, ten years since the Fukushima tragedy, all the Asian governments have reconsidered the future of nuclear in their regions.
Asia-Pacific Fighters: Varying Progress In A Tense Environment

From surprises at Zhuhai to the unveiling of an advanced South Korean KF-21 and affordability concerns in Japan, the Asia-Pacific market for fighters is one of the world’s most dynamic. Here is a look at some notable developments of 2021 and what is likely to unfold in the new year. How will China...
Report: Boom in UK screen industries

An independent report, Screen Business, published by the BFI, the UK organisation for film and the moving image, reveals the highest-ever return on investment to the UK economy of £13.48 billion [€15.83bn] (GVA) from the UK’s Government’s screen tax reliefs from 2017-2019. Over the period, spend on high-end TV production (HETV), surpassed that of film production.
Machine learning in beverages – Europe tops the hiring tree – data

Europe was the fastest-growing region for machine learning hiring among beverage companies in the three months to the end of October, according to recent research. The number of vacancies in the region accounted for 23.2% of all machine learning jobs in drinks – up from 19.8% in the same quarter last year. Europe was followed by North America, which saw a -1.8 year-on-year percentage point change in roles related to the theme.
mParticle Announces Expansion into Asia Pacific and Japan

Global Brands Select Leading CDP Provider to Accelerate Customer Data Strategies. mParticle, the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced its expansion into Asia Pacific and Japan. The company’s presence in the region is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and led by Kris Fagan, Vice President – Asia Pacific & Japan.
Carbon capture in power generation cost: An Asia Pacific case study

Power generation in Asia Pacific is a key area for exploring the potential use of carbon capture and storage (CCS). In 2020, power generation accounted for 36% of global carbon emissions, and Asia Pacific represented a 47% (and growing) share of global power demand. We identify three markets—Australia, Vietnam, and China—as case studies to showcase the diversity in economic development, power market structure, decarbonization goals, resource availability, and affordability across the region. Without carbon capture (CC), carbon emissions from a CCGT unit are approximately half that from a coal unit, while CC equipment can capture 90% of a plant's carbon emissions. Incremental CC capex does not vary among different markets at the current stage. However, CC premium as a percentage of total generation cost diverges widely owing to the high level of variation of components in the non-CC levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), impacting coal-gas competition differently across the region.
North America sees a hiring boom for digitalization roles in pharma

North America extended its dominance for digitalization hiring among pharmaceutical industry companies in the three months ending October. The number of roles in North America made up 50.5 per cent of total digitalization jobs – up from 43.6 per cent in the same quarter last year. That was followed by...
Asia-Pacific leads on hiring for digitalisation jobs in food – data

Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region when looking at food manufacturers’ hiring for digitalisation roles in the three months ending October. The number of positions in Asia-Pacific made up 10.7% of digitalisation jobs – up from 8.7% in the same quarter last year, according to analysis from GlobalData. That was followed...
Food-industry hiring for ‘future of work’ roles hits year-high – data

The proportion of food manufacturers hiring for jobs related to the future of work rose significantly in November compared with the equivalent month last year, according to GlobalData analysis. According to GlobalData, the future of work is a concept that “imagines the evolution of the workplace as it is shaped...
Ocean Winds and Aker to invest in Scottish renewable energy supply chain

Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind have announced an early investment package of $310m (£235m) to support the renewable energy supply chain in Scotland. The package is part of their joint bids for the ScotWind offshore leasing process and to create a supply chain capacity in Scotland well ahead of the emergence of floating offshore wind farms in the country’s deep waters.
Sembcorp Energy UK to build battery storage system in Teesside

Sembcorp Energy UK (SEUK), a subsidiary of Singapore-based energy and urban development company Sembcorp Industries, is set to build a 360MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Wilton International industrial site in Teesside, UK. The BESS facility will be built in tranches on land already owned by SEUK with...
Ending Tuberculosis in Asia Pacific

Johnson & Johnson, together with advocates and experts, came together to discuss and align on how best to tackle the tuberculosis (TB) crisis in the Asia-Pacific region, with the WHO Southeast Asia region witnessing the largest number of new TB cases globally. Over two days on 30 November and 7...
ConocoPhillips offloads Indonesia assets in Asia-Pacific revamp

(Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will quit Indonesia, selling its assets there for $1.355 billion to domestic energy company Medco Energi Internasional, and beef up in Australia as it continues to reshape. The deals follow ConocoPhillips move to double down on U.S. shale with a $9.5 billion...
Asia-Pacific property markets set to rebound in 2022

The Asia-Pacific region is set to continue its recovery from the pandemic, despite renewed uncertainty caused by the Omicron variant. Economies hampered by lockdowns in 2021 likely will exhibit above-trend growth next year, according to Knight Frank’s latest report, Asia-Pacific Outlook Report 2022: Optimism and Opportunities Ahead. Christine Li, head...
‘Ulcer’ Strategy: How the U.S. Could Wage War on China

David Berger wants to give Xi Jinping an ulcer. Early this month the U.S. Marine Corps commandant signed out the “Concept for Stand-in Forces,” a strategic directive that outlines how small marine units will operate along Asia’s first island chain in concert with the U.S. Navy fleet to make things tough on China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) during a conflict in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, or South China Sea.
