Call of Duty: Warzone’s iconic Verdansk map is about to disappear. The large-scale battle royale map has been in the game since it launched in March 2020 and hasn’t changed much since then (minus a few minor alterations here and there). But on December 9, the map will be replaced by Caldera, a WWII-themed Pacific island that coincides with the Vanguard integration, bringing new mechanics, the Ricochet anti-cheat, and the start of a new Season 1. As a final sendoff, Warzone will receive its limited-time Last Hours of Verdansk event, celebrating the beloved map, while transitioning into Caldera. Here’s what you need to know about the Last Hours of Verdansk, such as its start time, and its features.

