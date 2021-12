Military spouses who are new to Alabama have a new resource for making friends, getting information about their communities, finding employment and much more. The Alabama Military Spouse Mentorship-HUB (an acronym for “Help Us Bridge”) is a members-only platform for newcomers to the state’s military installations, with a format similar to social media sites but without the distractions that come with those platforms. The AL HUB is provided at no cost to active duty, National Guard and Reserve military spouses living in and moving to Alabama.

