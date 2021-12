For those struggling with PC space, this will actually help. Next week, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will welcome update 1.4.1, and players may be a little annoyed with what this entails–even if its implementation is making things better in the long run. In a post made to the Ubisoft forums, the company has warned players that they will be required to download the entire game again. This will range from 40GB to 78GB depending on the platform, so those with poor internet connections are in for a long day.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO