Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation planning $400 million new, state-of-the-art hospital

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – As the coronavirus continues to affect communities across the globe, the Cherokee Tribal Nation says it is preparing for a new hospital.

On Wednesday, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. will sign legislation to provide $400 million for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Tahlequah.

There is also an additional $35 million allotted to replace the tribe’s 25-year-old outpatient health center in Salina.

The new hospital will replace the W.W. Hastings Hospital, which was opened nearly 40 years ago.

Officials say the existing hospital was built to serve approximately 60,000 patient visits each year. However, it has recently seen as many as 500,000 patient visits per year.

When the new hospital is opened, the tribe will repurpose the existing facility to be the heart of its expanded behavioral health programs.

