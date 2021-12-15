ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast Baltimore 7-Eleven Targeted In Unsuccessful ATM Theft

By Rachael Cardin
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 7-Eleven in Northeast Baltimore was the target of an unsuccessful smash-and-grab ATM theft early Wednesday.

It happened about 4:25 a.m. at the convenience store located near the corner of Radecke and Frankford avenues, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Police said six unidentified men backed a white man into the front of the store and tried to remove the ATM but were unable to do so.

An employee told WJZ the store was open at the time, but fortunately no one was hurt.

The impact left a massive hole in the storefront, as well as a mixture of broken glass and debris scattered outside. The ATM was still inside.

The 7-Eleven was open for business Wednesday morning and customers were pouring in and out of the store.

Wednesday’s attempted theft marks the latest in a string of ATM robberies throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

No arrests have been made, according to police, but the incident remains under investigation.

Ron Jones, a longtime resident of the neighborhood, said he used to stop for coffee at the store before his shift. He said he hates to see what has happened to the area.

“I’ve been worried about the employees and their safety,” Jones told WJZ. “I actually got held up here one time when a guy came in with a shotgun.”

