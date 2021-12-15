ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Council OKs 3% raise for city manager

By Benjamin Pounds
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago

The Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a pay raise for Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson on Monday night.

"You have done an outstanding job facing adversity in the community and the world," Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn told Watson at the meeting in the Municipal Building Courtroom. Watson is in charge of managing city employees on behalf of Council.

Council's resolution raised Watson's new base salary by 3% , making it $187,283. It shall be effective retroactive to the pay period beginning Aug. 9, 2021. He will also receive a one-time cash bonus of $2,500.

The vote came at Council's December meeting. Mayor Warren Gooch was not present. Chinn presided over Council for the meeting.

As in previous years, the raise and bonus came after an evaluation by a committee of City Council members. The current committee is chaired by Council member Chuck Hope and includes Council member Jim Dodson and Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch.

"Mark has done a great job leading the city — particularly during this pandemic," stated the evaluation summary included in the Council agenda for the meeting.

The evaluation summary is overwhelmingly positive, although it does include some goals for the city to tackle in the future. These goals include having the city take control of promoting economic development and addressing transportation issues.

The committee also reportedly agreed unanimously to extend the employment arrangement with Watson to Aug. 8, 2024.

Ben Pounds is a staff reporter for The Oak Ridger. Call him at (865) 441-2317, email him at bpounds@oakridger.com and follow him on Twitter @Bpoundsjournal.

