A joint venture of PCCP, LLC and Watermark Companies will develop Canvas at Woodbury North, an 89-unit single-family for-rent community on 25.8 acres in Woodbury, Minnesota. Located in the northern portion of the city close to Lake Elmo, the project is anticipated to deliver the first homes in fall 2022 with final completion expected in fall 2023. It will be the joint venture’s second purpose-built SFR community on the east side of the Twin Cities.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO