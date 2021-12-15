ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bergman Island’ is a Lovely Tale of the Divide Between Life and Art

By Megan Fisher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have only seen the recent HBO remake of “Scenes from a Marriage”and not Ingmar Bergman’s original, you are missing out on very interesting closing credits. An anonymous voice intones, “And while you look at this footage of Fårö, here are the closing credits,” over shots of the Island where...

The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Pedro Almodóvar Praises Julia Ducournau’s ‘Titane’ as ‘Amazingly Brilliant and Completely Schizophrenic’

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. Pedro Almodóvar describes his scripts as making a dish. “They need a lot of cooking time in the oven,” he says. Applying that logic to “Parallel Mothers,” it took about 10 to 12 years. Almodóvar has been writing since he was a child, but his initial goal was to be a novelist. But life had different plans — in the form of 23 scripts (so far) and an Oscar for original screenplay for “Talk to Her” (2002). Almodóvar is in love with...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Apocalypto at 15: tales from the cinematographer who brought the chase to life

In early December 2006, Mel Gibson’s rip-roaring Mayan action movie Apocalypto first plunged cinemagoers into the shoes (or should that be sore feet) of tribesman Jaguar Paw (Rudy Youngblood). To commemorate its 15th birthday, The Digital Fix got together over Zoom with award-winning director of photography Dean Semler who was there on the frontline for eight months in the Mexican rainforest.
MOVIES
Hyperallergic

The Poetry of Black Daily Life in the Art of Whitfield Lovell

Reflecting in the haunted histories and hopes of historic African American life, Le Rouge et Le Noir (The Red and the Black) is an evocative exhibition of Whitfield Lovell’s recent mixed media portraits at DC Moore Gallery. Lovell’s large-scale drawings on wood and paper sprawl across the spacious gallery. The deeply expressive works depict Black people in period dress, often accompanied by found objects affixed to the surface. The drawings are rendered in black on red backdrops and white on deep black. Immersed in this atmosphere, Lovell’s poised figures exude a serene confidence. Each portrait is a lens through which to consider the complex humanity of Black subjectivity in American history. Antique domestic items, pottery, paper fans, and a beaded, fringed dress are among the varied things incorporated into the works that date the people to the 19th and early 20th century. The ghostly figures are hypnotic, and encourage viewers to meditate on each prop as it symbolizes labor exploitation, glamour, or Black cultural expression.
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

Isabelle Huppert to Get Lifetime Golden Bear Honor at Berlin Film Fest

French cinema icon Isabelle Huppert will receive the lifetime achievement award of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival, the Golden Bear, as well as a career homage for Berlin’s 72nd edition, which runs Feb. 10-20. Huppert, an Oscar nominee (for 2016’s Elle) and two-time Cannes best actress winner, will receive the lifetime honor at a ceremony in Berlin on Feb. 15. Berlin will also host a special gala premiere of Huppert’s latest, About Joan, from director Laurent Larivière. “We are proud to welcome Isabelle Huppert back to the festival,” Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement. “The Honorary...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Novice’ Director Lauren Hadaway Channels Aronofsky and Fincher for Tense Crew Drama

Like the main character in her debut feature “The Novice,” filmmaker Lauren Hadaway is extremely driven, goal-oriented, and methodical. She’s also a little intense. No big surprise — you’d have to be to land five Indie Spirit nominations for your first movie — including nods for Best Feature and Best Director. Based on the writer-director’s own experience, “The Novice” follows a college freshman who joins the crew team with no prior experience. Fueled by a newfound love of the intensely competitive sport and her own obsessive ambition, she spirals into a physical and psychological hell of her own making. But...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Artisans on How They Delivered Joel Coen’s Shadowy Study of Ambition

Filmmaker Joel Coen wanted “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his adaptation of the Shakespearean staple about the ambitious Scottish king, to be rooted in theatricality but to avoid looking like a filmed play. For his first solo movie as a director, he chose to shoot in the stark black and white of classic expressionist works. The A24-Apple Original film, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth, opens in theaters Dec. 25 prior to streaming. Production designer Stefan Dechant collaborated closely with cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel, who started prepping with Coen almost 18 months before shooting began. Dechant explains that...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Director Paul Schrader Lists His Own Movie, ‘The Card Counter,’ As His Best of the Year

Critics, directors, even the former President of the United States have shared their favorite films of the year. But director Paul Schrader might have one of the more unique lists we’ve seen this year. The “American Gigolo” director submitted a top 10 list of his favorite features of 2021 to Screen Slate, a site devoted to film and repertory cinema that included the likes of Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers,” Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” and Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.” But in the number one position was Schrader’s own directorial offering, “The Card Counter.” Yes, a director considered his own feature...
MOVIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Releasing Black-and-White Version of ‘Nightmare Alley’

Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” exists in a kind of moral murk as its central character goes on a journey that will earn him wealth and influence but will also plunge him into a dark crisis of the soul. Now, the film will get a re-release with a color palette that more completely reflects that ambiguity. Searchlight Pictures announced Friday that it will oversee a special limited run of del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” in black and white. A color version hits theaters this weekend. The black-and-white iteration, dubbed “Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light” will screen in select theaters across...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Holy Beasts’ Review: Deeply Felt Homage Never Fully Comes Into Focus

“Holy Beasts” doesn’t work on every level, but it hits the bullseye where it matters most: as a cinematic reclamation project in honor of the late Dominican director Jean-Louis Jorge. Murdered in 2000 at age 53, Jorge only completed three feature films, but his predilection for kitsch and blurring the line between dreams and reality could have eventually made him the homegrown answer to Pedro Almodóvar and Alejandro Jodorowsky. In “Holy Beasts,” a commanding Geraldine Chaplin plays Jorge’s fictional friend, Vera, who has arrived in Santo Domingo to helm the late director’s never-filmed screenplay. To its detriment, the resulting tribute-within-a-tribute often...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Fellowship of the Ring at 20: the film that revitalised and ruined Hollywood

When I first saw The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring with my dad at a Johannesburg mall multiplex one afternoon in that idle dead zone between Christmas and New Year, not everyone in the audience was left as rapt as they might now claim to have been. “That’s it?” asked a bewildered punter in front of us, to nobody and everybody in general, as the credits rolled to the droning vocal windchimes of Enya. “That’s really the end?” He and his partner skulked out of the cinema before anyone could reassure them more was on the way. I assume they got the memo eventually.
MOVIES
AFP

Director del Toro spins macabre carnival fable in 'Nightmare Alley'

Guillermo del Toro's new film "Nightmare Alley," set in a macabre 1940s carnival world of "geek shows" and grifters, is a modern parable about illusion, lies and greed, its director and cast said. The pitch-black noir movie, out Friday, is del Toro's first since his Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water," and stars Bradley Cooper as a traveling "mind reader," who develops a lucrative side hustle in defrauding rich clients with sham seances. Del Toro's crew constructed a full-scale World War II-era carnival set, capturing in eerie detail infamous sideshow practices like "geek shows," in which vagrants were trapped into performing gruesome acts by carnival bosses who preyed on their addictions to alcohol and opium. "It's an indictment of a certain kind of ambition, or a certain kind of capitalism, or a certain kind of exploitation of other people for your happiness," said co-star Willem Dafoe, who plays carnival pitchman Clem Hoately.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Picture by L.A. Film Critics

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association weighed in Saturday with the group’s picks for the top achievements in film from 2021. Drive My Car nabbed the prizes for best picture and best screenplay during the organization’s daytime event. The Power of the Dog was another key winner, with Jane Campion picking up the award for best director and Ari Wegner honored for best cinematography. Penélope Cruz was named best actress for her role in Parallel Mothers, while Simon Rex prevailed as best actor for Red Rocket. Mel Brooks was previously announced as this year’s Career Achievement Award recipient. Drive My Car, based on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Creating the Costumes of ‘West Side Story’: From Jeans You Can Dance In to Anita’s Flowing Dresses

The Jets and the Sharks, the rival gangs at the center of Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” (in theaters now), battle over turf and bragging rights in a rapidly gentrifying sliver of 1950s Manhattan. Their conflict is fueled in part by racism and tribalism, as well as a mounting sense of economic insecurity. At times, tensions explode in knife fights and slugfests (all impeccably choreographed — this is a musical, after all). Their differences are also illustrated by the clothes they wear when attending dances or squaring off at rumbles. For the Jets, the group of Caucasian “delinquents” run...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Screenplay Contenders From ‘Lost Daughter’ to ‘Spencer’ Grapple With Messy Emotions of Motherhood

In many of 2021’s screenplay contenders, motherhood is laid bare in all of its thorny reality. These are movies in which, as Olivia Colman’s protagonist reveals in “The Lost Daughter,” parenting is a “crushing responsibility.” For her character, there is ecstatic relief with every reprieve from parenting one’s children, despite the gnawing guilt. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, in selecting the slim, interior, radical Elena Ferrante novel as her first screenplay to adapt and direct, has boldly taken advantage of new opportunities for women behind the camera to reframe our conception of motherhood.     Gyllenhaal, herself a mom of two with husband Peter Sarsgaard (who co-stars in her film’s adulterous subplot), had become tired of sharing her ideas as an actress on set with a “spoonful...
MOVIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Lauds ‘Prayers for the Stolen’ Director Tatiana Huezo as the Future of Hollywood

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. Our cover subject Guillermo del Toro is one of the most prolific directors working today, but he’s acutely aware that it carries an important responsibility to other upcoming filmmakers. He executes that duty by producing movies that have him working with other artists, including animator Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“Maya and the Three”) on his debut feature film, “The Book of Life.” He’s felt that obligation before and after winning his Oscar for best director for “The Shape of Water” (2017), which...
MOVIES

