NUGEN Audio offers 33% OFF on Loudness Toolkit incl. individual plugins & extensions

rekkerd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUGEN Audio has announced a promotion on the Loudness Toolkit, offering a 33% discount on the powerful loudness solution for a limited time. Loudness Toolkit is the...

rekkerd.org

BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
BGR.com

Netflix just dropped the price of its cheapest plan to $2 a month in one huge market

Netflix has been gradually raising the prices of its plans in major markets for years. The Basic plan is now $8.99 a month, but if you want to watch content in HD or on more than one screen, you’re going to have to upgrade to the Standard plan for $13.99 a month. But not all markets are the same. At the same time as Netflix is raising prices in the US, the company is bringing a price drop to India.
rekkerd.org

BreadSlicer: Free audio slicer effect plugin by Audio Blast

Audio Blast has launched a new plugin that features automatic glitch, breaks, and stutter effects. BreadSlicer only has 3 parameters: slice on/off, size (1/4, 1/8 and 1/16 bar), and thickness (gate from 0 to 100%). Synchronised to tempo this plugin will take the incoming audio stream in live to cut...
rekkerd.org

Meldaproduction Crossfading to 2022: Get 50% off on plugins & bundles

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on Meldaproduction, offering the entire range of its plugins and bundles at a 50% discount through the end of the year. Enter next year smoothly. We’re Crossfading to 2022 with a 50% discount on all plugins and bundles. The offer includes the MAutoAlign automatic...
rekkerd.org

VU Meter effect plugin by Waves Audio FREE at VST Buzz

VST Buzz has launched a promotion on an easy-to-use VU meter plugin from Waves Audio. The Waves VU Meter allows you to meter average levels to achieve a well-balanced mix. Mix and track in your DAW using the industry’s classic metering method, in order to help you achieve optimal levels, sufficient headroom and a clearer mix.
rekkerd.org

Smart:limit intelligent true peak limiter with guided loudness monitoring

Sonible has announced the release of the latest addition to its AI-powered range of plugins. An intelligent true peak limiter, smart:limit offers automatic parametrization, extensive loudness monitoring and a unique set of sound-shaping tools. Additionally, the plugin interactively guides users in finding the right loudness and dynamics for publishing. Smart:limit...
rekkerd.org

Audified ToneSpot Express mixing plugins on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the ToneSpot Express series of mixing plugins by Audified. No more tweaking. Get inspired by the sound and explore some new colors. Across genres & styles, Immediatelly. Dirt cheap. Express delivers exactly the same sound quality and exactly the same amount of processing power, but with minimum controls so you can get the sweetspot of your tone super-fast.
rekkerd.org

DDMF releases NoLimits2 limiter effect plugin at intro offer

DDMF has announced the release of an update to its lookahead limiter effect plugin for Windows and Mac. NoLimits2 is an all-new all-purpose limiting plugin that has been rethought and redesigned from the ground up. It features 4 unique limiting algorithms, each with its own character, from ultraclean to nicely saturated but always very musical. The plugin features state-of-the-art LUFS metering and additional control in terms of attack, release and lookahead time.
chromeunboxed.com

Google Chat in Gmail now lets you make audio, video calls with individuals instead of just groups

A few months back, Google Chat for Android added the ability to call people one person at a time – no group calling necessary. This was one of the most basic features that Google Hangouts, the app’s predecessor, had had since launch, and yet, Chat brought it to the table much later. Now, the ability to call individuals 1:1 with voice and video is being added into Chat via Gmail on Android and the web.
rekkerd.org

Save 80% on AHM 5050 dual amp effect plugin by Audio Assault

VST Buzz has launched a promotion on the AHM 5050 Dual Amp Sim, Audio Assault’s dual amp plugin that brings the sound of the 5150III amplifier by EVH. “AHM 5050 Dual Amp Sim” is a dual amp simulator that’s been modeled after one of the most iconic high-gain amplifiers ever made, with grind and chunk that can cut through the heaviest mixes.
rekkerd.org

Rast Sound updates Transformer resonator effect plugin to v1.2

Rast Sound has announced an update to the Transformer audio plugin, an effect that lets you add slight tonal excitement, coloring or shape your input sound into something completely new with self modulating resonators. Version 1.2 comes with a dark mode, presets, visualizations, and more. Transformer is a quad resonator...
rekkerd.org

Glitch 2 FSU effect plugin by Illformed on sale at 50% OFF

Illformed has launched a Merry Glitchmas sale on its infamous FSU effect plugin Glitch 2, offering a 50% discount through the end of the year. Featuring a new and improved sequencer which can play multiple effects simultaneously, with the ability to trigger unique scenes from every note on your keyboard, Glitch can be as gentle or as brutal as you like.
rekkerd.org

Save 93% on MUZE Essentials Bundle: 9 Kontakt instruments for $19.99 USD

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a promotion on the MUZE Essentials Bundle, offering a discount of over 90% off on a massive 128GB collection of Kontakt instruments for the next few weeks. Weighing in at just over 128GB, the Essentials bundle is an inspiring collection of Kontakt instruments excellent for...
rekkerd.org

Save 50% on VocalMint Compressor & Saturator plugins by Audified

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on two of Audified VocalMint series audio plugins, offering a 50% discount for a few days only. VocalMint Compressor is a one-knob compressor tailored to vocals. Have you ever wondered how to build up a complete compression chain for any vocal track in only...
rekkerd.org

GOGOi Bundle: 1,000+ presets for Serum & Massive X for $20 USD!

ADSR Sounds has launched a flash sale on the GOGOi 15 for $20 Bundle, offering over 90% off on a huge collection of 770 Serum presets and 240 Massive X presets. FLASH SALE ALERT! GOGOi Presets Bundle will put you in the mood to produce! – For just $20 (normally $330) you get 15 complete GOGOi packs featuring hundreds of Serum & Massive X Presets.
rekkerd.org

SKYE Dynamics: Multi-stage 3-in-1 dynamics processor by Signum Audio

Plugin Boutique has announced the release of Signum Audio’s new audio plugin SKYE Dynamics, a multi-stage dynamics processor comprising an expander, compressor and limiter designed for music production. Signum Audio’s Dynamics DSP Algorithms are intended to provide clean and transparent processing with exceptionally low levels of distortion and saturation...
rekkerd.org

SM8 console EQ effect plugin by JRV Audio on sale for $9.99 USD

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a promotion on the unique SM8 console EQ plugin by JRV Audio, offering over 80% off on the EQ that is modeled after a very famous and highly expensive console model of a well known brand. A genuine plugin! Sculpting a sound never been that...
