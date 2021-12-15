Massive pot grow discovered in basement of Foxboro apartment complex; owner charged

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of an apartment complex in Foxboro was arrested after firefighters found a large-scale marijuana grow in the basement, according to authorities.

Crews were called to the Central Street complex around 5 a.m. Wednesday for reports of smoke in the building.

While putting out the fire, the firefighters discovered what appeared to be a marijuana grow system, which prompted police to search the property.

During the search, police found more than 200 marijuana plants, heating lamps, an irrigation system and various unknown chemicals in the basement.

In one of the apartments, police also uncovered another two dozen plants and a “drying room” which contained roughly 100 pounds of marijuana.

Police said a third apartment also had packaging materials and molds to make various THC products, including lollipops and chocolate bars, as well as a substance believed to be fentanyl.

The building’s owner, Donald Corliss, 46, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl.

Corliss was also charged with reckless endangerment of a child, since several children lived in the apartment building. Police said more charges against Corliss will eventually be filed.

Those who lived in the apartment complex and were displaced by the fire and subsequent search are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

