Josh Mayfield

Klover, a fintech startup that's creating a new way for consumers to access loans, has hired an executive away from Pinterest as it builds out its C-Suite. Chicago-based Klover said Monday that it has hired Meredith Guerriero as its chief operating officer. Guerriero has spent the last four years at Pinterest, where she was VP of sales and partnerships. Before that, Guerriero spent two years as a director at Facebook and a decade at Google.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO