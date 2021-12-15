Josh Mayfield

Alert Innovation Inc., a privately held robotics company with about 325 employees in the Boston area, is the latest tech organization to make adjustments to its leadership team this year. The North Billerica grocery-picking robot maker said on Monday that COO Fritz Morgan is succeeding to John Lert as chief...
BMO Financial Group is buying San Francisco-based Bank of the West for $16.3 billion, doubling the retail footprint of BMO Harris Bank and expanding it to 32 states. The deal, announced Monday, will add more than 500 Bank of the West branches and $105 billion in assets, giving Chicago-based BMO Harris national heft and a significant entry into California, where most of the newly acquired ...
By Brandon T. Guttery, Sponsored Content The last year and a half have been volatile, tumultuous and everything in between. A global pandemic erupted, which spurred a record setting recession & subsequent recovery to unfold, and now has led to our economy delving into uncharted waters like never before. The importance of a financial plan […]
D.C. customer retention company ChurnZero Inc. is doubling-down on its international business by opening a subsidiary headquarters in the Netherlands, it announced Monday. The company will remain based in D.C. at 1100 15th St. NW while forming ChurnZero BV, which will lead up international business from its new Amsterdam office. The new location will be responsible for working with existing international clients as well as expanding its clientele across Europe.
Digital agency Ciceron Inc. appointed Tina White to serve as the firm's CEO. White was previously CEO of Minneapolis-based agency Shinebox. Founder and outgoing-CEO Andrew Eklund said turning over the keys to the agency he founded 26 years ago isn't a light matter, but that decision was made easier because of White's experience as an agency executive.
SVP of Credit Administration at First Federal Bank of Wisconsin. In his role as SVP of Credit Administration and part of the Bank’s leadership team, Andy is responsible for providing management and leadership to the Bank’s loan administration and underwriting teams. Additionally, Andy will continue to manage the syndicated loan portfolio as well as many of the significant relationships within the Bank.
Klover, a fintech startup that's creating a new way for consumers to access loans, has hired an executive away from Pinterest as it builds out its C-Suite. Chicago-based Klover said Monday that it has hired Meredith Guerriero as its chief operating officer. Guerriero has spent the last four years at Pinterest, where she was VP of sales and partnerships. Before that, Guerriero spent two years as a director at Facebook and a decade at Google.
A CEO must possess people skills that a founder may lack. This was amply demonstrated at Better.com, a privately held online mortgage company founded in 2016 by Vishal Garg. On Dec. 1, Garg personally laid off 900 shocked employees during a three-minute video conference. He claimed the reason was to improve productivity, not an uncommon objective in advance of going public. What was unacceptable, however, was the way he did it.
Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.64% to $43.16 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.14% to 4,568.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $5.53 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Software stocks have been hammered, and these four have fallen back enough to become quite attractive for growth stock investors with some risk tolerance. The industry is entering a seasonally strong time while these top stocks offer very solid entry points.
