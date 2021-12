Southern Feed Store, the East Atlanta food hall a year in the making, will open its doors next week. The food hall will be open from noon-8 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30, with a grand opening celebration planned for 8 a.m.-4 a.m. Dec. 31 with live music. Southern Feed Store will also be open from 8 a.m.-4 a.m. on Jan. 1. The hall has its liquor license and drinks will be available for purchase.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO