ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Why People Who Take Vitamin B Every Morning Have A Faster Metabolism

By Olivia Avitt
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sdyL_0dNS0zJn00
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Your metabolism is the system inside your body that breaks down the food you eat into energy, which supports the various functions needed for survival. The speed and effectiveness of your metabolism can directly impact your body, especially your ability to lose weight. People who struggle with weight gain are often on the lookout for ways to speed up their metabolism, which is impacted most heavily by the food you eat. B Vitamins have been shown to improve metabolic function, but what exactly about them makes this so?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJ3p6_0dNS0zJn00

“B vitamins are water soluble vitamins that help the body function and help our hormones to do their jobs,” says Jamie Feit, MS, RD, and expert at testing.com. Your hormone levels can directly impact your weight as well. Everything from fat storage to caloric expenditure are controlled by the hormones in your body, so making sure they are supported through proper nutrition is essential. In this regard, if you struggle with hormone imbalances, taking B Vitamins may be the right choice for you.

Another way B Vitamins support your metabolism, and weight management by extension, is because it helps regulate blood sugar. When your blood sugar is too high, it may be harder to lose weight. This is because when your body is constantly trying to lower your blood sugar, a hormone called insulin continues to be triggered to encourage that process. Insulin is considered a fat storage hormone because it pushes the body to store excess energy as fat, leading to weight gain. If you struggle with weight and metabolism because of blood sugar dysfunction, B Vitamins could be a helpful addition to your health regimen as well.

Another thing that you may not know could contribute to weight gain is the presence of free radicals. Free radicals can cause damage to DNA and human cells which, according to some studies, could be a major contributing factor to overeating and obesity. Having a strong immune system that’s ready to fight any potential threats is crucial for protecting your cells from free radicals, and B Vitamins are known to boost immune function.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOFAv_0dNS0zJn00

Another way to up your Vitamin B consumption is through the foods you eat. There are lots of foods naturally rich in Vitamin B that you can add to your diet. Things like salmon, eggs, leafy greens, beef, legumes, and milk are good options that can be worked into your diet in a number of ways. This is one of the best ways to get more Vitamin B, because although supplements can be helpful, they are not meant to be relied upon.

B Vitamins, when taken regularly, have been connected to a boosted metabolism, stronger immunity, and sometimes easier weight loss. However, if you want to start taking them, or any supplement for that matter, it’s important to look at your own personal health history and preexisting conditions to make sure it’s safe and even worth it. Consult with your doctor or medical provider before making any major healthcare change.

Comments / 1

Related
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Unexpected Carb Doctors Say You Should Stop Having Because It Causes Bloating And Water Retention

Bloating and water weight are unfortunate digestive issues which are incredibly common and in fact plague nearly 74% of people according to a 2013 study. Some foods such as avocado and turmeric have been proven to ease bloating and reduce the appearance of a heavily distended stomach, but on the flip side, there are also certain foods, particularly those which are commonly regarded as healthy, which can make this digestive issue even worse.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Vitamins#Vitamin A#Weight Management#Weight Gain#Testing Com
asapland.com

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Before 12pm For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Typically, we hear a lot about foods you shouldn’t eat in the evening–particularly carbs–but health experts agree that there is one breakfast food that you should avoid earlier in the day because of its effect on your snacking habits, energy, mood and focus. Aka, if you eat these before noon, you just might blow your healthy eating habits (and productivity!) for the rest of the day.
DIETS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Rich Foods Everyday For Increased Fat Burn

Protein is one of the primary macronutrients needed within a balanced diet for weight loss, helping to boost your metabolism and naturally increase fat burn within the body. Great for fueling the muscles after a workout to improve performance over time, protein is vital for effortless weight loss as it also increases satiety, leading you to become less prone to overeating. However, there are some protein sources which are better than others when it comes to fueling fat loss, and the leaner options are often better for helping you to achieve optimal results.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Over 40? Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These 4 Foods Every Morning To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is one of the primary factors that determines how effectively your body will be able to utilize food as fuel, increasing fat burn at rest and making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit which is essential for weight loss. As you grow older your metabolism will naturally take a hit, but this can be remedied through a variety of different methods from exercise to the particular foods you’re eating. We spoke with registered dietitian, Zoë Schroeder, MS, RDN, CSCS, for a comprehensive list of the best foods for increasing your metabolic rate at any age, and it all boils down to four simple groups.
WEIGHT LOSS
marthastewart.com

Foods and Drinks to Avoid When You're Struggling with Anxiety and Stress

Anxiety and chronic stress are caused by several different things and can often be influenced by lifestyle, environmental, and biological factors. Because of this, treatment options must be tailored to the individual patient and may include therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. For some, these shifts might also include watching what you eat or drink. Ahead, several foods and beverages that negatively impact stress and anxiety.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

5 Common Habits That Will Make You Age Faster

1. Smoking – Smoking makes your lungs age faster, and eventually they lose the ability to take in oxygen properly. This can cause many other health problems, including asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema. 2. Drinking – Alcohol can dehydrate you, which causes wrinkles and dry skin by making it harder...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Brain Foods To Improve Your Focus And Memory

Just as an engine needs the right fuel to work at peak performance, so does your brain. You need the right nutrients to keep your memory sharp and ward off disease, boost your mood, and improve your productivity. Thing is, figuring out which of the thousands of foods out there...
HEALTH
shefinds

Derms Agree: This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Day To Stimulate Collagen Production

Collagen is a naturally occurring protein within the body that functions to preserve the elasticity of your complexion, effectively fighting against signs of aging. However, as you age, your body begins to produce less collagen which is why we often see sagging skin and wrinkles developing in older people. Thankfully there are methods for boosting collagen under the skin, starting with your skincare routine and extending to your diet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

5 Of The Best Foods To Eat High In Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in the body. It is essential for approximately 300 biochemical reactions and it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. It is also necessary for the production of energy. Magnesium deficiency is common and it can lead to serious health problems. Magnesium is an essential part of bone health, as nearly half of all magnesium is contained within the bone. In fact, if you don’t get enough dietary magnesium, your body will leach it from your bones to keep blood levels normal. This can lead to osteoporosis or other bone issues. Magnesium deficiency has also been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy