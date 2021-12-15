Why People Who Take Vitamin B Every Morning Have A Faster Metabolism

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Your metabolism is the system inside your body that breaks down the food you eat into energy, which supports the various functions needed for survival. The speed and effectiveness of your metabolism can directly impact your body, especially your ability to lose weight. People who struggle with weight gain are often on the lookout for ways to speed up their metabolism, which is impacted most heavily by the food you eat. B Vitamins have been shown to improve metabolic function, but what exactly about them makes this so?

“B vitamins are water soluble vitamins that help the body function and help our hormones to do their jobs,” says Jamie Feit, MS, RD, and expert at testing.com. Your hormone levels can directly impact your weight as well. Everything from fat storage to caloric expenditure are controlled by the hormones in your body, so making sure they are supported through proper nutrition is essential. In this regard, if you struggle with hormone imbalances, taking B Vitamins may be the right choice for you.

Another way B Vitamins support your metabolism, and weight management by extension, is because it helps regulate blood sugar. When your blood sugar is too high, it may be harder to lose weight. This is because when your body is constantly trying to lower your blood sugar, a hormone called insulin continues to be triggered to encourage that process. Insulin is considered a fat storage hormone because it pushes the body to store excess energy as fat, leading to weight gain. If you struggle with weight and metabolism because of blood sugar dysfunction, B Vitamins could be a helpful addition to your health regimen as well.

Another thing that you may not know could contribute to weight gain is the presence of free radicals. Free radicals can cause damage to DNA and human cells which, according to some studies, could be a major contributing factor to overeating and obesity. Having a strong immune system that’s ready to fight any potential threats is crucial for protecting your cells from free radicals, and B Vitamins are known to boost immune function.

Another way to up your Vitamin B consumption is through the foods you eat. There are lots of foods naturally rich in Vitamin B that you can add to your diet. Things like salmon, eggs, leafy greens, beef, legumes, and milk are good options that can be worked into your diet in a number of ways. This is one of the best ways to get more Vitamin B, because although supplements can be helpful, they are not meant to be relied upon.

B Vitamins, when taken regularly, have been connected to a boosted metabolism, stronger immunity, and sometimes easier weight loss. However, if you want to start taking them, or any supplement for that matter, it’s important to look at your own personal health history and preexisting conditions to make sure it’s safe and even worth it. Consult with your doctor or medical provider before making any major healthcare change.