Here’s the thing: I’ve been pretty harsh on Chromebook tablets over the years. From the early attempts like Acer’s Chromebook Tab 10 to the swing-and-a-miss that was the Pixel Slate to the latest HP Chromebook x2 11, I’ve not found a tablet running Chrome OS at this point that I’ve loved using. But this new tablet from Lenovo – the Chromebook Duet 5 – is one that has surprised me in just about every way. And it has become a device that I now pick up constantly after pretty much writing it off when it was first announced. There are lots of reason for that, so lets chat a little bit about the first Chromebook tablet that has actually become part of my everyday carry.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO