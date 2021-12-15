ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modest 0.3% November retail sales bump, optimism still high

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Americans slowed their spending from October to November but continued shopping ahead of the critical holiday season, brushing off rising prices and shortages. Retail sales rose a modest, seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November compared with the previous month when sales jumped 1.8%, the U.S....

FOXBusiness

Retail sales pull back with modest increase as inflation hits consumer spending

Retail sales for the start of the holiday season saw a weaker than expected increase of 0.3% in November, according to the Commerce Department, missing the 0.8% estimate expected by economists surveyed by Refinitiv and well below October's revised 1.8% increase. The modest increase suggests that consumer spending may be...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Retail sales rise 0.3% in Nov. but shoppers show resilience

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans slowed their spending in November from October, but continued shopping despite higher prices and shortages in stores. Retail sales rose a modest seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November from the month before when sales rose a revised 1.8%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday, a bit weaker than most economists had expected.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

US: Retail Sales rose by 0.3% MoM in November versus 0.8% expected rise

The DXY saw a very slight dip, but remains close to recent highs with focus on the Fed policy announcement. As with the headline, the MoM pace of Core Retail Sales growth in November also missed expectations, coming in at 0.3% versus forecasts for a growth rate of 1.0%. That also marked a substantial deceleration from October's 1.8% MoM gain. The Retail Control, which correlates more closely to the retail spending component of GDP, was down 0.1% MoM in November versus expectations for a 0.7% rise.
RETAIL
kitco.com

Gold prices stuck in neutral following 0.3% rise in U.S. retail sales

(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to claw its way into positive territory as U.S. consumers shopped less last month, highlighting a dismal start to the holiday season. U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% last month, following October's revised 1.8% increase according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department, released Wednesday; the data significantly missed expectations as economists were forecasting a 0.8% rise.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US retail sales rose 0.3% mom in Nov ex-auto sales up 0.3% mom

US retail sales rose 0.3% mom to USD 639.8B in November, below expectation of 0.8% mom. Ex-auto sales rose 0.3% mom, below expectation of 1.0% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 0.1% mom. Ex-auto, ex-gasoline sales rose 0.2% mom. Total sales for September through November period were up 16.2% yoy from the...
RETAIL
Gazette

Shortages, inflation curb U.S. retail sales in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid empty shelves. A rotation in spending from goods back to services also appears to have held back retail sales last month,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

China's retail sales grow by 3.9% in November — slower than expected

BEIJING — China's retail sales missed expectations in November, while industrial production beat, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics out Wednesday. Retail sales for November grew by 3.9% from a year ago, below the 4.6% year-on-year rise forecast by a Reuters poll. The miss came as...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.K. retail sales rose in November, boosted by discounts on clothing

Retail sales in the U.K. rose in November compared with the year before, according to the latest report by KPMG and the British Retail Consortium. British retail sales between Oct. 31 and Nov. 27 rose 5.0% compared with the same period a year before, the report found. This was well above growth of 0.9% noted in November 2020, and exceeds the three-month average growth rate of 2.2%.
RETAIL
