Bills fans donate to visual impairment agency in honor of referees

By Jordan Cohn
 3 days ago

One of the biggest life hacks out there — and it's easier said than done — is turning your anger into something positive. Use that rage to fuel your productivity and get something done. Convert your frustration into creativity.

Or, if you're a Buffalo Bills fan, turn "irate" into "donate."

That's what diehard Buffalo fan Hunter Schinabeck did after an apparent missed pass interference call, with Bucs defensive back Carlton Davis smothering Bills wideout Stefon Diggs on a key play (h/t Abby Fridmann of News 4 Buffalo ).

Taking to Google to find a blind charity or something along those lines, Schinabeck discovered Visually Impaired Advancement (VIA) , headquartered in Buffalo, and started what would ultimately become a sizable train of donations in "honor" of the referees. The size of the donation? $17, evidently a nod to quarterback Josh Allen, though a $14 donation might have been more appropriate for Diggs' sake... but the more money, the merrier!

"It is saddening to witness someone being unable to see the blatant pass interference on Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills, #14)," Schinabeck said of his charitable act. "Hopefully, this donation is a small step in the greater fight of fighting blindness and getting those with visual impairment the help they need so something like this never happens again."

Though VIA didn't exactly back up the snarky aspect of the donation, saying that they acknowledge the officials aren't actually visually impaired — sometimes, you just have to wonder if that's true — they did truly appreciate the gesture.

"People in Buffalo, when they are aware of an opportunity to help, they just rise to the occasion," said Tammy Owen, the president and CEO of VIA. "It makes you feel great, not only about the clients that we serve but the wonderful nature of the people who live in this community."

The next visual impairment aid organization that might be getting a boost? My bet is on a Los Angeles-based group.

