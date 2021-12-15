Rough stretch spells doom for Jets

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update. Everyone wants to know the condition of Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. who suffered a nasty knockout in the opening minutes of the Thursday Night Football game versus the Chiefs and while there is a bit of an update at press time, there’s still a lot unknown about his health.
Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
Seahawks star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Rams. Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Rams and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Seattle had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.
As the Dolphins stand within one game of making the long climb act to .500 after a 1-7 start, they came very close to having a different quarterback during the ongoing five-game winning streak. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, 18 of the 22 plaintiffs suing Texans quarterback...
There was a scary scene on the field during Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers tight end Donald Parham was running across the back of the end zone in the first quarter against the Chiefs on a fourth-down play. He got his hands on a pass from Justin Herbert but dropped it as he went to the ground.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
The Indianapolis Colts faced the New England Patriots on Saturday night without their starting center Ryan Kelly. Kelly was not with the Colts for practice on Thursday. He was downgraded to out for Saturday’s game due to personal reasons. The Locked On Colts podcast stated that Kelly was not...
The Minnesota Vikings had to face the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday without wide receiver Adam Thielen. He has been sidelined for over a week due to an ankle injury. Even though Thielen missed the first practice session of the week for the Vikings, the latest update on his status for Week 15 is somewhat encouraging.
The Seattle Seahawks Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams has been rescheduled due to COVID-19. The game that was originally slated for a 4:25 p.m. eastern start time on FOX has now been moved to a 7:00 p.m. eastern start time on FOX, per Adam Schefter. The Seattle...
The Miami Dolphins first win came shortly after the news that Jaylen Waddle is likely lost for the weekend with COVID. The win came on Thursday night. Each week there are a number of teams that the Dolphins need to see lose in order to increase their chances of making the playoffs. With an extra game this year, 10 wins may not be enough so the Dolphins have to hope other teams slide.
As the Atlanta Falcons currently hold the No. 10 seed in the NFC, quarterback Matt Ryan is still not throwing in the towel on his team’s playoff odds. The Falcons remained on the outside looking in with the NFC playoff picture following their 29-21 road win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. A loss would have moved them closer to being officially eliminated from playoff contention, but instead, they provided a much-needed lifeline to their playoff aspirations with the victory.
The Miami Dolphins need to find a quarterback in free agency next season and the name that will be the most popular shouldn’t be on the list. Deshaun Watson should remain somewhere else. In Texas, with the Panthers, etc..etc..etc… He shouldn’t be in Miami. The Dolphins have their quarterback of the future in Tua Tagovailoa but they still need a quarterback and Jacoby Brissett isn’t it.
The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
The draft is where the Atlanta Falcons must set their future up. Look at every good team around the league and you will see one thing in common—great drafting—which is a lot of the reason the Falcons have struggled during the past few years. One pick can either...
A tight end who spent all of the 2017 offseason with the Minnesota Vikings is attempting an NFL comeback. His name is Bucky Hodges, and he was drafted in the 6th Round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Vikings. In his career, he also landed with the Panthers, Jets (twice), and Steelers.
BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday night is a big one in Indianapolis. The Colts are looking to hang on tightly to one of the AFC’s wild card spots, and they’ll be looking to do so with a win over the hated Patriots, who are visiting Lucas Oil Stadium for the nationally televised affair.
So with a big game against a big opponent in a big spot, the Colts are calling in a big gun to help with their pregame tradition: Adam Vinatieri.
Colts owner Jim Irsay announced this week that Vinatieri — who obviously made some huge kicks for the Patriots before making...
