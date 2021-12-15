Fireplace Screens That Protect From Sparks and Double as Decor

The crackle of a fire when it’s cold out is one of the most comforting things we can think of, but fireplace etiquette is an important part of enjoying that mesmerizing flame, especially if adventurous kids or pets reside in your home. A fireplace screen i s essential to keeping out sparks and ash, and can also act as a decor statement in your living room.

Choosing one with a streamlined and modern look will help elevate your space into one that looks straight out of a magazine. We searched high and low for options in all kinds of materials and aesthetics, from mid-century mod to art deco. While protective fireplace screens do have a utilitarian purpose, they can act as a chic piece of art in your home, Others are just as stylish but more minimalist, drawing attention to your hearth rather than the screen.

From low-key, practical screens to more breathtaking centerpieces, take a look at our top fireplace screens that will help your hearth steal the show. And if you haven’t already, be sure to take a look at our round-ups of the best fireplace tools and firewood racks to fully deck out your hearth.

1. VIVOHOME Single Panel Wrought Iron Chevron Fireplace

BEST OVERALL

Chevron is a classic design in interior decorating, and it definitely adds a stylish seems of geometry in the form of a decorative fireplace screen. Simple yet attractive, this free-standing single-panel screen is powder-coated, making it resistant to bad weather and high temperatures. One buyer says, “ Bought to keep my 85 lb dog from playing in the open fireplace, and to date, it has managed to keep her out!”



VIVOHOME Single Panel Wrought Iron Chevron Fireplace

2. Pleasant Hearth Mission Style 3-Panel Fireplace Screen

BEST RUNNER UP

The strong black lines on this adjustable fireplace screen have a modern and industrial look that will be striking in all kinds of homes. It’s simple but definitely not basic. With three adjustable folding panels, this heavy-duty screen looks much pricier than it is, and buyers found that the screen was sturdier and heavier than expected. As this reviewer puts it: “It feels like ones I’ve seen at other stores for twice as much.”



Pleasant Hearth Mission Style 3-Panel Fireplace Screen

3. Uttermost 18796 Gold Branches Decorative Fireplace Screen

BEST FOR GAS FIREPLACE

This striking hammered iron fireplace screen makes quite a statement. It’s one of the most beautiful options that money can buy, coming in the form of delicate gold branches. It’s worth noting that this is an open, decorative look that doesn’t come with a mesh screen, making it ideal only for gas or electric fireplaces. One buyer offers a DIY hack that we can get behind: “I wanted a stainless look, not a golden look, so I had it powder coated with a chrome finish and it looks great!”



Uttermost 18796 Gold Branches Decorative Fireplace Screen

4. Amagabeli Fireplace Screen with Doors and Tools

BEST ALL INCLUSIVE PICK

This affordable and understated option by Amagabeli has an eye-catching but simple design and even comes with hooks and wrought iron fireplace tools to hang on them. It also features a foldable design that allows for easy storage when you’re not using it. If you’re in the market for some fire-tending accessories and need a sturdy screen with door closure, consider this set, which also makes the perfect gift for anyone with a fireplace.



Amagabeli Fireplace Screen with Doors and Tools

5. Plow & Hearth Scrollwork Small Fireplace Screen

BEST CONTEMPORARY MEETS CONVENTIONAL

For an elegant blend of modern and traditional, consider Plow & Hearth’s cast iron fireplace screen with scrollwork detailing on the top and bottom. Featuring hinged doors and handles, this screen makes fire-tending easier, safer, and more ergonomic. Instead of moving your screen back and forth to keep your fire going, just open the doors, which are closed with a magnetic latch. With solid steel construction, this is one of the most durably yet lightweight screens you can find.



Plow & Hearth Scrollwork Small Fireplace Screen

6. Christopher Knight Home Elmer Single Panel Iron Fireplace Screen

BEST GOLD PICK

If black seems too dark for your fireplace setup, lighten things up with this single panel gold fireplace screen that’s made of iron. Sold by Christopher Knight Home, it has an elegant, minimalist pattern that will fit in with most styles, and handcrafted details that are sure to earn compliments. One buyer recommends it to others, saying, “I’ve looked everywhere and this is the best gold piece I could find.“



Christopher Knight Home Elmer Single Panel Iron Fireplace Screen

7. UniFlame Black Wrought Iron Single Panel Fireplace Screen

MOST SIMPLE PICK

If you’re looking for absolute simplicity that won’t overshadow any existing decor in your living room, consider this basic single-panel fireplace screen with doors and heavy-duty mesh. The black finish will match every home while fitting in seamlessly. If you want it to sit more flush, consider not using the back feet, as some buyers have. Another customer says they appreciate the “elegant simplicity” of this classy yet no-frill option by UniFlame.



UniFlame Black Wrought Iron Single Panel Fireplace Screen

8. Pleasant Hearth Arched 3-Panel Fireplace Screen

BEST 3 PANELLED PICK

If you prefer a three-panel design to a double paneled one, this budget-friendly one gets the job done with clean, simply arched lines, clocking in at just over $50.00. For a functional fireplace screen that matches very decor while holding the flames and ashes back effectively. A triple panel can be more effective in blocking sparks, and this steel model comes 100% pre-assembled. One shopper comments that the images online don’t do this well-designed piece justice.



Pleasant Hearth Arched 3-Panel Fireplace Screen

9. West Elm Deco Metal Fireplace Screen

BEST SPLURGE PICK

For an unbelievable chic piece that will automatically elevate any living room, this art deco-style metal fireplace screen (available in antique brass, black, or brass and white marble) is a piece of art in itself. You can purchase this West Elm bestseller in a smaller or larger size. We love all the customizable features on this modern screen, letting you tweak it to be just right for your space.



West Elm Deco Metal Fireplace Screen

10. Ebern Designs Accardi Single Panel Steel Fireplace Screen

BEST SINGLE PANEL PICK

If you prefer the look of a single panel fireplace screen more than double or triple panels, consider this striking minimalist choice from Ebern Designs, which provides a more open view of your cozy fire, as well as a more flush fit. It’s also much easier to set up than screens with multiple panels, but just as high-quality. Customers appreciate that it makes a space more cohesive, but doesn’t call too much attention to itself.



Ebern Designs Accardi Single Panel Steel Fireplace Screen

11. Charlton Home Luc Glass Fireplace Screen

BEST GLASS PICK

A glass fireplace screen has a modern look, but since it’s glass it’s also the least visible option that makes it look like nothing is in front of your glass or blocking the fire. If you want a sophisticated protector that will disappear and let your fire steal the show, opt for this thick and practical buy from Charlton Home which provides protection while staying discreet.



Charlton Home Luc Glass Fireplace Screen

