ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fireplace Screens That Protect From Sparks and Double as Decor

By Naima Karp
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

The crackle of a fire when it’s cold out is one of the most comforting things we can think of, but fireplace etiquette is an important part of enjoying that mesmerizing flame, especially if adventurous kids or pets reside in your home. A fireplace screen i s essential to keeping out sparks and ash, and can also act as a decor statement in your living room.

Choosing one with a streamlined and modern look will help elevate your space into one that looks straight out of a magazine. We searched high and low for options in all kinds of materials and aesthetics, from mid-century mod to art deco. While protective fireplace screens do have a utilitarian purpose, they can act as a chic piece of art in your home, Others are just as stylish but more minimalist, drawing attention to your hearth rather than the screen.

From low-key, practical screens to more breathtaking centerpieces, take a look at our top fireplace screens that will help your hearth steal the show. And if you haven’t already, be sure to take a look at our round-ups of the best fireplace tools and firewood racks to fully deck out your hearth.

1. VIVOHOME Single Panel Wrought Iron Chevron Fireplace

BEST OVERALL

Chevron is a classic design in interior decorating, and it definitely adds a stylish seems of geometry in the form of a decorative fireplace screen. Simple yet attractive, this free-standing single-panel screen is powder-coated, making it resistant to bad weather and high temperatures. One buyer says, “ Bought to keep my 85 lb dog from playing in the open fireplace, and to date, it has managed to keep her out!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iy3kh_0dNRxlD600


Buy: VIVOHOME Single Panel Wrought Iron Chevron Fireplace $109.99

2. Pleasant Hearth Mission Style 3-Panel Fireplace Screen

BEST RUNNER UP

The strong black lines on this adjustable fireplace screen have a modern and industrial look that will be striking in all kinds of homes. It’s simple but definitely not basic. With three adjustable folding panels, this heavy-duty screen looks much pricier than it is, and buyers found that the screen was sturdier and heavier than expected. As this reviewer puts it: “It feels like ones I’ve seen at other stores for twice as much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDEoi_0dNRxlD600


Buy: Pleasant Hearth Mission Style 3-Panel Fireplace Screen $85.93

3. Uttermost 18796 Gold Branches Decorative Fireplace Screen

BEST FOR GAS FIREPLACE

This striking hammered iron fireplace screen makes quite a statement. It’s one of the most beautiful options that money can buy, coming in the form of delicate gold branches. It’s worth noting that this is an open, decorative look that doesn’t come with a mesh screen, making it ideal only for gas or electric fireplaces. One buyer offers a DIY hack that we can get behind: “I wanted a stainless look, not a golden look, so I had it powder coated with a chrome finish and it looks great!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVxIz_0dNRxlD600


Buy: Uttermost 18796 Gold Branches Decorative Fireplace Screen $415.80

4. Amagabeli Fireplace Screen with Doors and Tools

BEST ALL INCLUSIVE PICK

This affordable and understated option by Amagabeli has an eye-catching but simple design and even comes with hooks and wrought iron fireplace tools to hang on them. It also features a foldable design that allows for easy storage when you’re not using it. If you’re in the market for some fire-tending accessories and need a sturdy screen with door closure, consider this set, which also makes the perfect gift for anyone with a fireplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHMpP_0dNRxlD600


Buy: Amagabeli Fireplace Screen with Doors and Tools $159.99

5. Plow & Hearth Scrollwork Small Fireplace Screen

BEST CONTEMPORARY MEETS CONVENTIONAL

For an elegant blend of modern and traditional, consider Plow & Hearth’s cast iron fireplace screen with scrollwork detailing on the top and bottom. Featuring hinged doors and handles, this screen makes fire-tending easier, safer, and more ergonomic. Instead of moving your screen back and forth to keep your fire going, just open the doors, which are closed with a magnetic latch. With solid steel construction, this is one of the most durably yet lightweight screens you can find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2sn4_0dNRxlD600


Buy: Plow & Hearth Scrollwork Small Fireplace Screen $249.99

6. Christopher Knight Home Elmer Single Panel Iron Fireplace Screen

BEST GOLD PICK

If black seems too dark for your fireplace setup, lighten things up with this single panel gold fireplace screen that’s made of iron. Sold by Christopher Knight Home, it has an elegant, minimalist pattern that will fit in with most styles, and handcrafted details that are sure to earn compliments. One buyer recommends it to others, saying, “I’ve looked everywhere and this is the best gold piece I could find.“

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lI3qg_0dNRxlD600


Buy: Christopher Knight Home Elmer Single Panel Iron Fireplace Screen $116.36

7. UniFlame Black Wrought Iron Single Panel Fireplace Screen

MOST SIMPLE PICK

If you’re looking for absolute simplicity that won’t overshadow any existing decor in your living room, consider this basic single-panel fireplace screen with doors and heavy-duty mesh. The black finish will match every home while fitting in seamlessly. If you want it to sit more flush, consider not using the back feet, as some buyers have. Another customer says they appreciate the “elegant simplicity” of this classy yet no-frill option by UniFlame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HX6uA_0dNRxlD600


Buy: UniFlame Black Wrought Iron Single Panel Fireplace Screen $139.68

8. Pleasant Hearth Arched 3-Panel Fireplace Screen

BEST 3 PANELLED PICK

If you prefer a three-panel design to a double paneled one, this budget-friendly one gets the job done with clean, simply arched lines, clocking in at just over $50.00. For a functional fireplace screen that matches very decor while holding the flames and ashes back effectively. A triple panel can be more effective in blocking sparks, and this steel model comes 100% pre-assembled. One shopper comments that the images online don’t do this well-designed piece justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Zu5h_0dNRxlD600


Buy: Pleasant Hearth Arched 3-Panel Fireplace Screen $50.22

9. West Elm Deco Metal Fireplace Screen

BEST SPLURGE PICK

For an unbelievable chic piece that will automatically elevate any living room, this art deco-style metal fireplace screen (available in antique brass, black, or brass and white marble) is a piece of art in itself. You can purchase this West Elm bestseller in a smaller or larger size. We love all the customizable features on this modern screen, letting you tweak it to be just right for your space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qixmd_0dNRxlD600


Buy: West Elm Deco Metal Fireplace Screen $300.00-$350.00

10. Ebern Designs Accardi Single Panel Steel Fireplace Screen

BEST SINGLE PANEL PICK

If you prefer the look of a single panel fireplace screen more than double or triple panels, consider this striking minimalist choice from Ebern Designs, which provides a more open view of your cozy fire, as well as a more flush fit. It’s also much easier to set up than screens with multiple panels, but just as high-quality. Customers appreciate that it makes a space more cohesive, but doesn’t call too much attention to itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjGtf_0dNRxlD600


Buy: Ebern Designs Accardi Single Panel Steel Fireplace Screen $108.99 (orig. $117.19) 7% OFF

11. Charlton Home Luc Glass Fireplace Screen

BEST GLASS PICK

A glass fireplace screen has a modern look, but since it’s glass it’s also the least visible option that makes it look like nothing is in front of your glass or blocking the fire. If you want a sophisticated protector that will disappear and let your fire steal the show, opt for this thick and practical buy from Charlton Home which provides protection while staying discreet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiOnU_0dNRxlD600


Buy: Charlton Home Luc Glass Fireplace Screen $176.99 (orig. $399.95) 56% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 10 Best Electric Hand Warmers Will Keep Your Mitts Toasty All Winter Long

With temperatures starting to fall, you’ll likely be switching from your summer wardrobe to your winter one soon, if you haven’t already done so. Say goodbye to shorts and tees and pull out your favorite winter warmers, such as scarves, gloves and blankets. When it comes to keeping your central core warm, layering up on t-shirts, sweaters and even socks is a feasible idea. However, try this approach with gloves and it’s not long before you lose functionality, especially if you’re looking to use a smartphone or grab onto a steering wheel. That’s why we suggest keeping your hands warm...
SPY

Harvest Your Own Garden Without A Yard Using This Indoor Growing Kit — Save 53% Today Only!

Amazon is releasing some really amazing deals ahead of the holiday this year. On top of dropping prices of some great Christmas gifting items including, AirPods, Fire Sticks, Echo devices, and more, Amazon is offering 53% off the AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light. This drops the price from the regular retail price of $429.95 to $199.99. If you’re not ready to commit to something this large, Amazon is also offering a 47% price reduction on the more compact AeroGarden Harvest With Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit. This discount brings the price down from its original cost of...
GARDENING
SPY

Walmart Is Selling Eufy Smart Robot Vacuums for Just $99 for a Limited Time

It’s not often we find a top-rated robot vacuum for sale under $100, but when we do come across one, we take a closer look. Usually, it’s a brand you’ve never heard of, or worse yet, a model that’s several generations old and uses outdated tech. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. In advance of the Christmas holiday, Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 25C. This deal isn’t just good, it’s probably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a smart robot vacuum. Right now, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is discounted by 60% for total savings of $150,...
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

12 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Look Cleaner Than It Really Is

Sometimes you have to fake it ’til you make it. Other times, you might not even care about making it—you’re perfectly OK with faking it forever. If that’s how you feel about having a clean kitchen, know that you’re not alone. A recent survey revealed that women, even more than men, rely on some surprising shortcuts to avoid doing a whole household chore. For example, more than half of women admit to spot cleaning the floor rather than sweeping and mopping all of it. (Only a third of men confessed to this slapdash solution.)
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Interior Decorating#Decorative#Electric Fireplaces
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Milk

Gawthorne’s Hut Is An Off-Grid Cabin in Mudgee With an Angular Roof

Cameron Anderson Architects designed a unique off-grid cabin just outside of Mudgee, NSW, Australia, with plans for it to be used as a vacation rental. Gawthorne’s Hut features a striking angled roof with an interior clad in wood, making for a cozy stay. Spanning approximately 430 square feet, the hut is designed with an open floor plan making the most of every inch.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

27 Beautiful White Bathroom Designs That Showcase Crisp, Timeless Style

To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Hästens Unveils Its Biggest Custom Mattress Yet

It’s not often a mattress is one of the defining features of a home, but Hästens may have created the exception to the rule. The Swedish luxury bed purveyor, which has been crafting six-figure designs for more than a century, has just unveiled its largest custom bed to date in the organic architectural masterpiece that is Doolittle House. Located in Joshua Tree, this 1980s abode was penned by starchitect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for artist Bev Doolittle and her husband, Jay. The new owners wanted to add more sleeping space without disturbing “the poetic nature of the home,” as they felt a responsibility...
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
KTEN.com

What Are the Best Types of Flooring for Your Home?

Originally Posted On: https://readesh.com/what-are-the-best-types-of-flooring-for-your-home/. Are you among the 15% of US homeowners who intend to install new flooring before the year winds down?. A new floor adds enormous comfort and appeal to any home. It can also increase your chances of a quick sale if you’re considering moving on to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

4 Things You Shouldn’t Do If You Want to Sell Your House

Preparing to sell your home is always a little frenzied. Regardless of whether you’re fully ready for the sale or thrown into the decision to sell, it can feel stressful—and even more so if you’ve made some silly mistakes along the way. Plus, on the tails of...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Kitchen Redos of 2021, from Budget DIYs to Major Renovations

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Dated kitchens have a way of making an entire house feel dragged down. Thankfully, there are so many ways to push the unsightly details of this neglected space from an otherwise picturesque home. Peel-and-stick surfaces do wonders, for instance, whether they’re on walls, backsplashes, or countertops. Even the slightest change to a floor plan in order to make it more cohesive can better connect to a living space. And, of course, no one can deny the power of a single can of paint in its ability to make anything look totally different.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy