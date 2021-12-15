ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Slugfest’: Roku Unveils Trailer & Sets Premiere For Russo Brothers’ Marvel Vs. DC Docuseries

By Peter White
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Slugfest , the Russo Brothers -exec produced docuseries about the rivalry between comic book companies Marvel and DC, is finally coming to air.

The ten-part series, which is narrated by Kevin Smith , is coming to Roku on December 24 and the streamer has unveiled the first trailer, which you can watch above.

It comes as the series, which was originally commissioned by Quibi in November 2019, was set to launch on the short-form service last year but the Jeffrey Katzenberg-led platform shut down before it could.

The docuseries is inspired by Reed Tucker’s book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC and will include a history of the rivalry via interviews and re-enactments. Each episode dives into the unique story from the companies rich and intermingled history that’s created a world-wide superhero phenomenon.

Slugfest , which was created in partnership with AGBO, is executive produced by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce served as directors. Producers include Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl, Nick Gilhool and Jen Casey.

“Audiences will leave Slugfest with a whole new of understanding of how the rivalry between two creative powerhouses shaped the iconic storylines and characters that fans around the world have come to know and love,” said the Russo Brothers. “We’re thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel to unpack the fascinating, but untold, history behind the most well-known competition in comics.”

Don Argott said, “We wanted to tell the story of the creative competition that to this day continues to captivate fans across generations.” Sheena Joyce added, “It was incredible to work with the Russo Brothers to bring this project to life and we’re excited to share this series with audiences on The Roku Channel.”

Roku’s Head of Alternative Originals, Brian Tannenbaum, said, “After watching Slugfest , even the most die-hard superhero fans will gain a newfound perspective on how one competitive relationship shaped fandom culture into what it is today. Collaborating with the Russo Brothers to tell the backstory behind one of the most epic creative battles in the history of Hollywood was an incredible experience and we can’t wait to share this story with audiences on The Roku Channel.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
