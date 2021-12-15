ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Eva Longoria To Headline ‘Searching For Mexico’, A CNN+ Spinoff Of Stanley Tucci’s Italy Series

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmiDr_0dNRxiYv00

CNN+ has set Eva Longoria : Searching For Mexico , an original docuseries slated to launch in 2022.

A new iteration of CNN’s popular Stanley Tucci : Searching for Italy., the six-part series will follow Longoria as she travels across Mexico exploring the country’s cuisine. The streamer’s announcement teases that the multihyphenate’s journey will take her to various regions including Oaxaca, where she’ll slow cook traditional mole sauce, to harvesting blue agave for tequila as the Aztecs once did.

“Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico ,” said Longoria in a statement. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

Searching for Mexico will be produced by RAW, the film and TV company behind Searching for Italy .

Putting Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico on CNN+ vs. the linear network which carries the mothership series illustrates the big push CNN’s leadership has been making to build up its streaming platform

Executive producers include Longoria, Ben Spector, and Tucci with RAW’s Tom Barry, Eve Kay, and Jess Orr; Kate Leonard-Morgan is Head of Production, US. Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm are the Executive Producers for CNN Original Series. Jon Adler is Supervising Producer for CNN Original Series.

Longoria is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Cleaning Lady’: Eva De Dominici Joins Fox Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Eva De Dominici has been tapped for a heavily recurring role opposite Adan Canto on The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s adaptation of the Argentinean drama starring Elodie Yung, from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith the series, The Cleaning Lady stars Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Vicente Fernandez Series Starring Jaime Camil Headed To Netflix

Fans of Vicente Fernandez worldwide will be able to see a series based on his life starring Jaime Camil as the music icon via Netflix, Deadline has learned. The news arrives on the heels of Fernandez’s death last week at age 81. The project, titled The Idol of the People, is a Caracol TV production and will air on that Colombian television network. Netflix has taken world rights to the series outside of Colombia, sources said. Camil has spoken at length on social media about how honored he is to play Chente, a shortened version of the name Vicente that served as...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Carol Mendelsohn Developing Remake Of Swedish Series ‘Heder’ For NBC & Coroner Drama ‘Body Farm’ For CBS

Carol Mendelsohn, the former showrunner of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has scored a pair of broadcast development sales. Mendelsohn, who is working with Dick Wolf on Law & Order spinoff For The Defense, is remaking Swedish legal drama Heder for NBC and developing coroner crime drama Body Farm for CBS. The projects come from Carol Mendelsohn Productions’ overall deal with Universal Television. Heder, which is based on an idea from The Bridge actor Sofia Helin, is being adapted as Honor. Jamie Pachino, who has co-exec produced series including The Brave and Sneaky Pete, is writing and exec producing with former NCIS star Maria...
TV SERIES
bizjournals

Eva Longoria to host series for CNN+

Actress Eva Longoria is set to travel through Mexico in a series for the new streaming service, CNN+. Much like CNN's "Searching for Italy" with host Stanley Tucci, Longoria will explore Mexican food and its connections to culinary movements across the world. “Eva’s passion for Mexico and its culture and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Eva Longoria
940wfaw.com

Industry News: Eva Longoria, Ted Lasso, The Dropout + More!

EVA LONGORIA TO HOST 'SEARCHING FOR MEXICO': Eva Longoria is set to host a six-part docuseries for CNN+. The streamer announced Wednesday (Dec. 15th) that the actress will travel across Mexico exploring the country’s cuisine for Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico. It is a spin-off of CNN’s popular Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

La Fortuna: AMC+ Sets Launch Date for Stanley Tucci & Clarke Peters Thriller Series (Watch)

La Fortuna has its premiere date! AMC+ has set a January launch date for the six-episode limited series. Starring Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters, the thriller follows a man trying to take back a stolen sunken treasure. Álvaro Mel, Ana Polvorosa, T’Nia Miller, Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Alfonso Lara, Blanca Portillo, and Pedro Casablanc also star in the show.
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

‘Hunger Games’ Actor Stanley Tucci Is a Marvelous Cook! Take a Tour of His Rustic London Kitchen

There’s a new chef in town! Stanley Tucci is a master of the big screen, starring in films like The Hunger Games and The Devil Wears Prada. When he’s not showing off his acting chops, he’s cooking up delicious meals in his beautiful kitchen. The actor, born and raised in New York, has invited fans into his London home in a series of Instagram videos.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Mexico#Italy#Aztecs#Mexican American#Raw#The Executive Producers#Wme#Trattner Klein
goodhousekeeping.com

Stanley Tucci and 'Searching for Italy' Fans Are Going to Totally Love This Huge News

Stanley Tucci has inspired Eva Longoria to eat her way through Mexico. While fans of the hit docuseries Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy continue to wait for new episodes to air on CNN — which are set for spring 2022 — the highly anticipated season 2 premiere has now become a double header. On December 15, news broke that after just one season, Searching for Italy is getting its own spinoff with Eva as the host.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive: 'La Fortuna' Trailer Shows Stanley Tucci's Drama-Filled Battle to Reclaim Lost Treasure

It's nearly time for a treasure hunt. Collider can exclusively reveal the new trailer and poster for AMC's gold-plundering drama La Fortuna, which sees modern-day pirate Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci) embroiled in an international struggle with a Spanish legal team led by young diplomat Álex Ventura (Álvaro Mel) to reclaim the titular La Fortuna's treasure for his country. The high-stakes adventure begins on AMC+ on January 20.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘How We Roll’: Tahj Mowry, Rondi Reed Among 5 Cast In Pete Holmes’ CBS Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy), Rondi Reed (Mike & Molly), Judy Kain (Mad Men), Amanda Perez (On the Verge) and Matt McCarthy (The Other Guys) have been tapped for key recurring roles in How We Roll, CBS’ multi-camera bowling comedy from Crashing‘s Pete Holmes. Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. It’s set to premiere Thursday, March 31. As a...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Tyler Perry’s Zatima’: Zac & Fatima-Centered ‘Sistas’ Spinoff Starring Devale Ellis & Crystal Renee Hayslett Gets BET+ Series Order

BET is expanding its Tyler Perry originals slate with the greenlight of Zatima, a spinoff series of Sistas, on BET+. The 10-episode hour-long series comes from Tyler Perry Studios and will see Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett reprise their roles as Zac and Fatima, respectively. Zatima will follow the two Sistas characters as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. The upcoming series marks the second spinoff from a Perry linear BET series to get a green light by BET+ following The Oval‘s offshoot Ruthless. Perry will executive produce, direct and write the series, which started production at...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Catching Babies’ Medical Drama From Johnny Galecki & ‘Manifest’ Duo Margaret Easley & Laura Putney In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Galecki is developing a medical drama based on J.D. Kleinke’s novel Catching Babies at ABC. Written by Manifest co-executive producers Margaret Easley and Laura Putney, Untitled Family Medicine follows a team of gifted medical professionals whose careers are dedicated to the beginnings of life: maternal/fetal and family medicine— an area unique in the medical world for the intensity of emotion, political fury, and cultural angst it elicits. They’ll experience the joy of ushering in new life, protecting the most innocent among us, and sometimes becoming the light in the storm for families facing their darkest moments of the soul, even...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames holiday party's vaccine-or-testing request on wife Cheryl Hines

Attendees of a holiday party at prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home were reportedly told they should either be tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated. That's according to a report from Politico on Friday, which said that given Kennedy is one of the most well-known anti-vaxxers in the United States, it "came as a surprise when an invitation to a holiday party at his home in California last week urged attendees to be tested or vaccinated beforehand."
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines for ordering guests attending holiday party at his California home to get vaccinated or tested

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house. Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy