Eva Longoria To Headline ‘Searching For Mexico’, A CNN+ Spinoff Of Stanley Tucci’s Italy Series

CNN+ has set Eva Longoria : Searching For Mexico , an original docuseries slated to launch in 2022.

A new iteration of CNN’s popular Stanley Tucci : Searching for Italy., the six-part series will follow Longoria as she travels across Mexico exploring the country’s cuisine. The streamer’s announcement teases that the multihyphenate’s journey will take her to various regions including Oaxaca, where she’ll slow cook traditional mole sauce, to harvesting blue agave for tequila as the Aztecs once did.

“Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico ,” said Longoria in a statement. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

Searching for Mexico will be produced by RAW, the film and TV company behind Searching for Italy .

Putting Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico on CNN+ vs. the linear network which carries the mothership series illustrates the big push CNN’s leadership has been making to build up its streaming platform

Executive producers include Longoria, Ben Spector, and Tucci with RAW’s Tom Barry, Eve Kay, and Jess Orr; Kate Leonard-Morgan is Head of Production, US. Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm are the Executive Producers for CNN Original Series. Jon Adler is Supervising Producer for CNN Original Series.

Longoria is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.