ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

A year into vaccination effort, COVID-19 remains a menace

By John Woolfolk
East Bay Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago Tuesday, nurses received the first shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, offering a glimmer of hope amid the country’s deadliest winter outbreak of the pandemic that immunity and a return to normal were within reach in the coming year. Six in 10 Americans and two...

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Coronavirus
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Oakland, CA
Vaccines
State
Massachusetts State
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
wtvy.com

One year anniversary since first COVID-19 vaccine shot

(CBS News) - Tuesday (12/14) marks one year since the first person received the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. That person was Dr. Sandra Lindsay, the Director of Nursing Critical Care at Northwell’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center. “I’ve just been so grateful for that day and everything that has happened after that day,” Dr. Lindsay says.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Economy#Influenza#Americans#Californians#Omicron
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
France
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC4

COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline: One year since mass vaccinations began

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One year after the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered, data shows that almost two million Utahns are fully vaccinated. On Dec. 8, 2020, a woman in the U.K. became the first person in the world to be given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Globally, more than 8.2 billion COVID vaccines have been […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
las-cruces.org

COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Boosters Available for 16-17-year-olds

Today, the New Mexico Department of Health announced that COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster scheduling is now available for 16-17-year-olds. This follows federal approvals by the FDA and CDC and a review by the New Mexico Medical Advisory Team yesterday. Parents and guardians can register and schedule their children for vaccine...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Elko Daily Free Press

Most Parents Remain Concerned About Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds

Most Parents Remain Concerned About , Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds. The recent survey was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. It found that close to three out of 10 parents will "definitely not" vaccinate their children against COVID-19. Another third of parents surveyed said they will wait to see how the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. kids will evolve. Only about 30 percent stated that their children ages five to 11 will be vaccinated "right away.". Analysts say the findings are in keeping with how parents have reacted in the past to guidance about new vaccines for children. Generally what we've seen throughout the years is that parents tend to be more careful with their kids than themselves, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. It's one of those things that predates the pandemic. , Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. When you ask parents about their concerns, safety is almost always at the top, and they frequently say they don't have enough information, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. Vaccination rates for children ages 12 through 17 have decreased in recent weeks. According to the survey, . most parents acknowledge the dangers of contracting COVID-19 over possible dangers related to coronavirus vaccines. Still, nearly 60 percent of parents think they do not have enough information about the vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that complications due to COVID-19 vaccines are rare. Parental trust in the CDC has plummeted nearly 10 percent in recent months, from 66 percent in July to 57 percent in November.
KIDS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan undermining global efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccination: Report

Washington [US], December 8 (ANI): As the world continues to campaign to overcome vaccine hesitancy, Pakistan appears to be creating anti-vaccine sentiment with the aim of spreading sectarian discord. In an opinion piece for Washington based The National Interest, an American scholar has highlighted how groups apparently aligned with Pakistan's...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy