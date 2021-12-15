A year into vaccination effort, COVID-19 remains a menace

Most Parents Remain Concerned About , Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds. The recent survey was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. It found that close to three out of 10 parents will "definitely not" vaccinate their children against COVID-19. Another third of parents surveyed said they will wait to see how the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. kids will evolve. Only about 30 percent stated that their children ages five to 11 will be vaccinated "right away.". Analysts say the findings are in keeping with how parents have reacted in the past to guidance about new vaccines for children. Generally what we've seen throughout the years is that parents tend to be more careful with their kids than themselves, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. It's one of those things that predates the pandemic. , Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. When you ask parents about their concerns, safety is almost always at the top, and they frequently say they don't have enough information, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. Vaccination rates for children ages 12 through 17 have decreased in recent weeks. According to the survey, . most parents acknowledge the dangers of contracting COVID-19 over possible dangers related to coronavirus vaccines. Still, nearly 60 percent of parents think they do not have enough information about the vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that complications due to COVID-19 vaccines are rare. Parental trust in the CDC has plummeted nearly 10 percent in recent months, from 66 percent in July to 57 percent in November.

