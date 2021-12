Majin Vegeta is easily one of the most recognizable forms that the Saiyan Prince has taken throughout the Dragon Ball series, with this evil power boost making the current Z Fighter care little for those around him. Deadset on defeating Son Goku for the "sin" of saving his life, Vegeta gave himself over the sorcerer Babidi and one fan has decided to honor the evil transformation with some spot-on Cosplay that takes us back to the era of Dragon Ball Z and the Majin Buu Saga.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO