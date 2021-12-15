ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Queens’ Creator Zahir McGhee on Brianna’s Fate After the Midseason Finale

imdb.com
 6 days ago

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Queens Season 1, Episode 8 “God’s Plan.”] ABC’s Queens has been teasing a character getting shot all season long, and in the December 12 midseason finale,...

www.imdb.com

thatgrapejuice.net

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed for Season 3 at STARZ

Fans of STARZ’ flagship series ‘Power’ can’t seem to get enough of its first spinoff, the Michael J. Rainey-led ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’. After kicking off its sophomore season to solid viewership figures less than a month ago, its network has already revealed they’re ordering a third.
Cinema Blend

FBI: Most Wanted Star Breaks Down The 'Crossroads' For Jess And A Potential Goodbye After The Midseason Finale

Spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of FBI: Most Wanted Season 3, called “Run-Hide-Fight.”. FBI: Most Wanted delivered a chaotic holiday episode that was far from merry and bright for Jess and his family, when a Christmas shopping trip to the mall turned into an active shooter situation with Tali, Sarah, and Byron all in the building. A big development happened in the LaCroix family even before the shooting started, however, and it leaves Jess at what star Julian McMahon describes as a “crossroads,” and a potential goodbye in his future.
The Hollywood Reporter

Zendaya Deals With Love, Loss and Addiction in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer

Zendaya’s Rue seems to be in even more trouble than before in the new trailer for season two of Euphoria. The two-and-a-half minute video opens with Rue entering what seems like a Narcotics Anonymous meeting with luggage that she seems to be carrying around with her everywhere. Her sponsor, Colman Domingo’s Ali, whom viewers got to know in Rue’s holiday special from January 2020, is sitting in the first row. “When I first met her, I was just immediately in love,” Rue says, over shots of Hunter Schafer’s Jules, her girlfriend from season one and Rue’s other addiction. “As soon as I...
Popculture

'Power Book II: Ghost' Mocked for Glaring Editing Error

As Power Book II: Ghost remains the No. 1 drama series on the STARZ, fans always take to social media to share commentary on the 50 Cent produced show. Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, Method Man, and others star in the spinoff of Power, which chronicles the college years of Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey) as he moves forward from the death of his father while balancing street life and education. Throughout the series, Tariq realizes he's more like his father, James "Ghost" St. Patrick, than he originally thought. The constant twists and turns of the show keep fans on their feet but there's always room for comedy. During the Dec. 11 episode, fans noticed an editing error that they couldn't get over.
Stamford Advocate

‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong on the Explosive Season 3 Finale: Tom’s Betrayal, Kendall’s Confession and More

Logan Roy is selling Waystar Royco — the prized possession at the center of HBO’s “Succession” — to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), the Elon Musk-shaded tech entrepreneur whom Logan (Brian Cox) was supposed to buy out. It’s a betrayal of Logan’s warring adult children — Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) — so profound that it finally unites them against him.
CinemaBlend

The Rookie Showrunner Talks Nolan And Bailey Reveal In Midseason Finale

Spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of The Rookie, “Breakdown.” Read at your own risk!. ABC cop procedural The Rookie aired its midseason finale and it was full of action and twists. The episode included the climax to the Elijah situation with Wesley, with Elijah finally getting what he deserved. It also included a big step in Nolan and Bailey’s relationship, with Bailey finally meeting Nolan’s son, Henry (albeit via FaceTime). Showrunner Alexi Hawley discussed the romantic partners and the shocking reveal that Bailey is, in fact, married.
Cinema Blend

How FBI Will Explore [Spoiler's] Fate After The Midseason Finale Cliffhanger, Plus Jubal's 'Guilt'

Spoilers ahead for the Season 4 midseason finale of FBI, called “Unfinished Business.”. FBI brought back one of its most formidable foes for the midseason finale, and David Zayas’ Vargas didn’t even need to be free from prison to wreak havoc again for the team. He managed to orchestrate some assassination attempts from behind bars, and as of the end of the episode, it’s possible that one of those attempts succeeded. Kathleen Munroe’s Rina was shot in the opening moments of “Unfinished Business” when heading to work with Jubal, and her fate is uncertain heading into hiatus. Jeremy Sisto spoke with CinemaBlend about when Season 4 will explore her unresolved fate, as well as Jubal’s feelings of guilt after the shooting.
Deadline

‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale: Creator Jesse Armstrong On Jarring Twist, Tom & Shiv’s Future & His “Pitch” For The Ultimate Series Ending

Warning: The following interview contains spoilers about the season 3 finale of HBO‘s Succession, “All the Bells Say” These crazy, fighting Roys! When does it all stop? Just when Kendall, Shiv and Roman kissed and made up, and joined arms against papa boss Logan, the blunt acerbic patriarch and megalomaniac has the upper hand in what appears to be his selling his conglom Waystar Royco to tech titan Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) of GoJo in what is a fierce tee-off for season 4. We already spoke with Matthew Macfadyen about how Tom turned against his in-laws, and sided with Logan. Now here’s Succession creator, writer, EP...
CinemaBlend

Why The Resident’s Midseason Finale Ended With That Dr. Bell Cliffhanger, According To The Executive Producer

Spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of The Resident, “Unknown Origin.”. Fox's medical drama The Resident dropped its midseason finale, and it ended on a cliffhanger that will likely worry fans for months to come. Over the past few episodes, Bruce Greenwood's Dr. Randolph Bell had been experiencing mental problems, and his diagnosis was nearly delivered in the final minutes of the episode. With this, one of the show's executive producers shared a few details on the development.
imdb.com

Grey's Anatomy Midseason Finale Recap: Crash and Yearn

Thursday was anything but a silent night on Grey’s Anatomy. In the ABC drama’s winter finale, which promos promised would leave us “on the edge,” Farouk’s life hung in the balance, as it turned out did Owen’s as he tried to get his nephew a donor heart. Did they pull through? Did we even find out? The below recap has the answers to those questions and more…
TVLine

Legacies Video: Lizzie Pins Her Stake on False Hope in Midseason Finale

Lizzie remains determined to take out Hope in Thursday’s Legacies midseason finale, but now that Aurora has commandeered the tribrid’s body, are the two cursed to become temporary frenemies? Yes, we realize that question is a lot to process at once, but that’s where we’ve found ourselves. The infamous Originals baddie has returned for an encore — and this time, she’s the one taking prisoners. As you may recall, last week’s episode revealed her to be the Triad’s head vampire, and her first act upon meeting Hope was to trick her into a good ol’ fashioned body swap. So when Lizzie finally...
TVOvermind

Queens Season 1 Episode 8 Recap: Who Shot Eric and Brianna?

It seems like it just yesterday when we watched the ladies of Queen reunite after twenty years apart. Although things were a bit rocky at first, the former Nasty B*** were able to create a genuine sisterhood. That’s what makes Bri getting shot so heartbreaking. Are they losing one of their sisters? If you had a chance to watch Queens Season 1, Episode 7, then you know things took a major turn for the worse when Eric and Brianna were shot by a masked gunman. As always, Eric did his best to protect the girls by tackling the gunman to the ground with a bullet in his shoulder. However, the most shocking moment was when we found out that Brianna had been hit by a bullet.
TVLine

Walker: How Lindsey Morgan's Micki Said Goodbye in the Midseason Finale

Walker bid adieu to Lindsey Morgan‘s Texas Ranger Micki Ramirez during Thursday’s midseason finale in tearful fashion. At the start of the episode, Micki finally opens up to her boyfriend Trey about Garrison, confiding in him about their past (including their engagement) and how he died. An emotional Micki admits that losing Garrison for the second time has caused her to reexamine the fork in the road in her life, and now she doesn’t know who she is anymore. Trey consoles Micki and assures her that they’re “solid,” but later at the high school’s holiday event, the couple get into an argument...
imdb.com

‘The Witcher’: The White Flame Is Revealed in a Thrilling Season Finale (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 8, “Family.”] Throughout the season, we’ve been told that if Ciri’s (Freya Allan) powers end up in the wrong hands, it could lead to all-out destruction. Oh boy, was that right! The Season 2 finale sees a possessed Ciri unleash her unbridled chaos on the world, leading to a monster fight of epic proportions and one of the most exhilarating episodes of television this year. Whatever you may think of The Witcher, there is no denying the series knows how to pull off a show-stopping season finale. The first season culminated with the brutality of battle at Sodden Hill, with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) releasing her fire magic in an eye-catching climax. Season 2’s finale matches and, at times, surpasses that intensity while also teasing what’s to come with some particularly juicy cliffhangers. Under Voleth Meir’s possession, Ciri is trapped between two worlds. In one reality,
imdb.com

‘The Witcher’: The Journey to Cintra Is Filled With Heartache and Violence (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 7, “Voleth Meir.”] This season has been steadily ratcheting up the tension over the past couple of episodes, putting the pieces and players in place for what promised to be a dramatic conclusion. Episode 7 delivers on that promise in a major way, bringing with it fist-pumping reunions, cold-blooded violence, and heartbreaking revelations. Cintra is currently the hot destination on the Continent. Everyone who is anyone is there or heading there. Already there are Fringilla (Mimî M. Khayisa) and Cahir (Eamon Farren), who prepare themselves for the arrival of the elusive Emhyr, aka the White Flame, who invokes hope and fear in equal measure. Cahir is still determined to get back on the hunt for Ciri (Freya Allan), while Fringilla has to deal with undermining generals and promise-breaking elves. Having seen that elf childbirth is still possible, new hope has filled the elf community. That hope has made.
imdb.com

TVLine Items: Angel Vets on Lone Star, Showtime's Cosby Docu and More

A pair of Angel vets are visiting 9-1-1: Lone Star: Julie Benz and Amy Acker will guest-star in separate Season 3 episodes of the Fox drama, TV Insider reports. Benz will appear in the Jan. 3 season premiere as Sadie, an artist and outdoors woman who lives in the cabin next to Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand. Acker, meanwhile, will play Catherine, the chief of staff to the governor of Texas, in a multi-episode arc (beginning with the Feb. 7 installment).
imdb.com

‘Hawkeye’: Hailee Steinfeld on That Kingpin Reveal & Kate’s Reaction

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Hawkeye, Season 1, Episode 5, “Ronin.”] Hawkeye‘s nearing its finale as the Disney+ Marvel series prepares for an epic Rockefeller Center-set showdown, as teased by the show’s promos. In the meantime, fans are losing it over the reveal of Yelena’s (Florence Pugh) employer and her associate. In the final moments from the penultimate episode, Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) is told by the Black Widow assassin that she was hired for a hit on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) by her mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga). Along with sharing this life-altering information with Kate, Yelena sends a photo of Eleanor with an associate that Clint says is the big bad he’s been worried about since the series kicked off… Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). (Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+) The character otherwise known as Wilson Fisk is also in charge of the Tracksuit Mafia and has a handle on much of New York City’s criminal circles.
imdb.com

Insecure Recap: Adventures in Exes

Like the moments preceding any trainwreck, things started off innocently and slowly on Sunday’s Insecure. A lovey-dovey Nathan and Issa checked out a spacious two-bedroom bungalow together. Unfortunately, they were so busy kissing and dreaming about the future, the listing agent rented it to someone else while they were still standing there, and they rightfully cussed him out. Over at Molly’s job, Taurean came in early to be made partner at their law firm, and Molly was ecstatic for him.
