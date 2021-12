Retail sales in November grew slightly, as more people shopped well in advance of the holiday season. Overall sales for the month were $639.8 billion, marking a 0.3% jump from October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 18.2% compared with November 2020. Between September 2021 and November 2021, total sales were up 16.2% compared to the same period in 2020. Retail sales grew 0.2% from October 2021 and 16.1% from November 2020. Gasoline sales were up 52.3% year over year and food and drink services were up 37.4%. The modest growth in November follows a pattern of strong...

