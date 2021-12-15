ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

‘Shameful’: Auschwitz-style banner at Polish COVID vaccine protest condemned

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – The Auschwitz Museum and Poland’s prime minister on Wednesday condemned anti-COVID vaccination protesters as “shameful” and “mindless” for displaying a banner that mimicked the infamous sign at the gates of the Nazi concentration camp. The banner featured the words “Vaccination...

