The ‘Rivervale’ Event Ends — Cole Sprouse on What’s Next With the Return to ‘Riverdale’

Sabrina Spellman had a lot to do on her long-awaited trip to Riverdale (well, Rivervale). Not only had her crossover appearance been hyped for years, ever since Chilling Adventures of Sabrina began in 2018, but also, the cameo also occurred almost a year after CAOS aired a particularly controversial series finale. So, not only did Sabrina bring her witchy ways to the town with pep, she also had to address that shocking ending. Spoiler alert: this post contains spoilers for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series finale and Riverdale Season 6, Episode 4. Thankfully for fans, Sabrina’s Riverdale cameo explained her CAOS death at long last, although it was still a little confusing.

