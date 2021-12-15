‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle’s Final 2 Revealed After a Dramatic Goodbye (Recap)

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Michelle Young has come to the end of her Bachelorette "journey," and now all that's left to do is decide which of the final two men is her "person." Will it be Nayte, the 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, TX, or Brandon, the 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR? Before Michelle makes her decision, she'll introduce both men to her family — though Brandon may have an advantage since he met Michelle's parents, Lavonne and Ephraim, during a one-on-one date in Minneapolis. Will Nayte be able to convince the Bachelorette and her family that he's ready to get married? Will Brandon's extreme readiness to get married make mom and dad nervous? All will be revealed on tonight's two-hour finale, followed by a live, one-hour After the Final Rose with the happy (we assume?) couple. —Kristen Baldwin.

