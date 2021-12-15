ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Turkey’s lira nears record low ahead of cenbank meetings

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) – The lira weakened 2.4% to the dollar on Wednesday over prospects for another Turkish interest rate cut the next day, and ahead of a key policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve that might draw more funds out of emerging markets. The lira dipped as...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Omicron worries spur 2% slide in European stocks

(Reuters) -European stocks fell more than 2% on Monday amid a global sell-off in equities, with investors fretting over the spectre of tighter pandemic curbs hitting the global economy as cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant surge. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 2.2%, falling to its lowest in more...
STOCKS
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Interest Rates#Inflation#Lira#U S Federal Reserve#Reuters#Turkish#The U S Federal Reserve#The Federal Reserve#Turks#Healthcare
The Independent

People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It's the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas to intervene as surging consumer prices squeeze households and businesses. Baños loves hauling freight across Spain as his father did before him but was ready to lose much-needed cash during a three-day work stoppage just before Christmas. After days of negotiations, the truck companies called off...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
CNN

Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Unnerved by surging prices, the Bank of England...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Turkish Central Bank Rate Cuts Send Lira to New Record Low

LONDON (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank cut its policy rate again as expected by 100 basis points to 14% on Thursday despite inflation soaring above 21%, sending the lira to a fresh record low. Below is the reaction from analysts to the latest move:. JAKOB CHRISTENSEN, DANSKE BANK. "We expect that...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

S&P downgrades Turkey, lira hits all time low

The value of the Turkish lira dropped to an all-time low after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey, and due to another anticipated interest rate cut later this week. The Turkish currency plunged to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to intervene by...
BUSINESS
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit its highest level on record

New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.
BUSINESS
Gazette

Stocks cling to gains ahead of slew of cenbank meetings

LONDON (Reuters) -European shares clung to gains on Tuesday while Wall Street looked set to fall, as investors nervously eyed the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and sat on the sidelines before numerous central bank decisions due this week. Despite fears that Omicron is spurring another round...
STOCKS
Metro International

Turkish lira slides again after rollercoaster ride to record low

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s lira slid as much as 4% on Tuesday in further volatile trade after tumbling to all-time lows a day earlier on concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan’s risky new economic policy and prospects for another interest rate cut this week. The ailing currency, which...
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Turkish Lira Plunges to Fresh Low Ahead of Anticipated Interest Rate Cut

The lira was trading at 14.33 to the dollar at 1:25 p.m. in Istanbul, a slight recovery from the record low of 14.99 earlier in the day. Turkey's central bank has subsequently announced it will intervene directly in the foreign exchange market, selling dollars to prop up the lira. Turkey's...
BUSINESS
BBC

Turkish lira slumps further to new record low

The Turkish lira has fallen to a new record low amid fears that the central bank will make a further cut in interest rates later this week. At one point, it was down nearly 7% at just under 15 to the dollar, but it recovered slightly after the bank intervened in the market to prop it up.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

As Turkey’s Lira Plunges, Bitcoin Could Be Its Saving Grace

Rampant inflation is once again plaguing Turkey’s local currency, the lira, but one saving grace could be its citizens using bitcoin to supplant the plunging fiat currency. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies has been able to help stave off the decline of the lira, which hit a new low in the month of December. As Forbes reports, Turkish households have witnessed the lira decline about 30% within the past month.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Stocks, FX flat ahead of c.bank-heavy week; Turkey's lira sinks

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies were flat on Monday, as caution kicked in ahead of a slew of central bank meetings and economic data due this week. Turkey's lira severely underperformed its peers though, tumbling as much as 7% to a record low of 14.99...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy