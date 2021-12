NGL Energy Partners has been a serially disappointing investment during the last few years. When last reviewing the serially disappointing NGL Energy (NGL), their next earnings report needed to show clear signs of improving cash flow performance if the bullish thesis was to be maintained, as my previous article discussed. Sadly they have been disappointing once again with their cash flow performance still falling well short of my only modest expectations and as a result, it seems time to downgrade the rating for their units.

