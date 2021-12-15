ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Police: Pedestrian killed in Sanford crash

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Police line caution tape Police tape wraps around a crime scene. (Nick Papantonis)

SANFORD, Fla. — A person died after being struck by a vehicle in Sanford Tuesday night, Sanford police said.

Officers responded to the crash along U.S. Highway 17-92, north of Lake Mary Boulevard, around 7 p.m.

The city’s traffic homicide unit shut down all southbound lanes near the entrance to the Lowe’s shopping plaza while officers investigated the crash.

The pedestrian died at the crash scene.

The driver who hit the pedestrian remained on scene after the crash, according to police.

Sanford police have not released the names of those involved.

They are continuing to investigate the crash.

