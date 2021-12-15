Russell Center for Black entrepreneurs scores $1M commitment from Fiserv

Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky is setting out to support more Black-owned and led businesses in the U.K. through a £1 million ($1.3 million) fund, with plans to grow diversity in Sky’s supply chain in the future. The initiative is targeted specifically at Black entrepreneurs and is in addition...
He’s also the founder and chief executive officer of a mobile entertainment business, Street Gamez, that can amp up any party with a 32-foot, $55,000 trailer full of video game consoles for up to 28 players. He plans to add a $45,000 mobile gaming bus, staffed by a second crew, and move beyond the Tampa area to serve North and South Carolina.
Target’s former director of multicultural merchandise will be among the judges on a new business pitch competition called “Bet on Black,” the retailer co-created with Revolt TV, a media network that focuses on hip-hop culture. Contestants on the show will face four judges, including Target’s Melanie Gatewood-Hall,...
MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison and the Center for Black Excellence and Culture are each getting $1 million in grants. The money comes from CUNA Mutual, which is investing more than $4 million in local nonprofits focused on equity. ULGM said it plans to use...
A talk with women entrepreneurs about the state of black women businesses after the year that changed us all. From the reevaluation of what matters to a new wave of recognition and support, these founders will discuss the current climate of doing business and provide insight on how we can continue to push the needle in taking up the space we deserve.
It’s no secret that Black entrepreneurs face inequalities when sourcing funds for their businesses. In fact, Black startup founders only received 1.2 percent of the record $147 billion invested in U.S. startups this year. It’s time to put a spotlight on those deserving entrepreneurs. REVOLT, a Black-owned media...
Graduate students Abby Wilfert, Kayla Klatt win further support for their business ideas. Kayla Klatt had just moved to Grand Forks from Aberdeen, S.D., to pursue a master of business administration degree when COVID-19 brought campus life to a halt. Without a job for the summer, she did something that...
Dayton-area small businesses have a new resource. The Entrepreneurs’ Center has announced the launch of the Rotunda Fund, a revenue-based investment fund for area entrepreneurs and small businesses that are clients of the Entrepreneurs’ Center (EC). The Rotunda Fund does not require entrepreneurs to give up a percentage of their...
HUNTSVILLE – The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship is accepting nominations for deserving candidates for its seventh annual “Entrepreneur Awards.”. This recognition honors the skill, courage and determination required for entrepreneurs to select an idea and create a business. The awards have celebrated the diligence and inspiring stories of many outstanding North Alabama entrepreneurs who are making a positive impact in the community.
Metro Phoenix Bank CEO Steve Haggard has been busy since news broke earlier this month that Alerus Financial would buy his bank. Haggard is hopeful the combination will only lead to more growth in the years to come. "We're going to be positioned to really do some real great things," he said.
What’s happening: Lawrence Technological University and its home city of Southfield recently celebrated a $1 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation in support of their Centropolis Accelerator, a manufacturing small business accelerator created in partnership between LTU and the city’s Business & Economic Development Department.
Swimwear brand Andie has announced an $18.5 million Series B funding round led by Jay-Z’s investment firm Marcy Venture Partners. The company said it plans to use the funds to continue to expand its omnichannel distribution and its international presence as well as its executive team, and that it will launch a loungewear category next year following its successful entry into the intimates category earlier this year.
Much attention has been paid to the agility of private sector businesses as they pivoted their operations practically overnight throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses, especially small and mid-sized companies, demonstrated tremendous resilience, rethinking traditional ways of doing business and rapidly evolving to meet the changing needs of their customers: From establishing new ecommerce channels to accelerating their digital transformation by several years to transitioning to a remote or hybrid workforce overnight.
DURHAM – A $1 million grant from Google.org will support the regional expansion of the Atlanta-based CodeHouse into North Carolina, the organization announced earlier this week. The organization provides programs, including a mentorship and scholarship program, to students who attend historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The timeline for...
