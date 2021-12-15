ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

118 MPH Wind Recorded In Wyoming Over The Weekend

By Doug Randall
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A wind gust of 118 miles per hour was recorded near Clark, Wyoming on Saturday night, according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. The agency says the gust was recorded at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night. Clark is a small community near Cody in Park County....

laramielive.com

Laramie Live

94 MPH Wind Recorded Near Crystal Reservoir Wednesday

It was another windy day in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday, according to the Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service. A wind gust of 94 miles per hour was recorded not far from Crystal Reservoir, and other wind gusts of above 80 miles per hour were recorded. The last few days have been exceptionally windy across Wyoming, with a peak gust of 118 miles per hour recorded in the small community of Clark in the northwest part of the state over the weekend and another gust of 92 miles per hour was recorded in Arlington on Saturday.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

85 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 85 miles per hour are possible in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday. The agency says winds of at least 80 miles per hour are possible between Cheyenne and Laramie, with higher gusts possible elsewhere. The agency posted...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

WATCH: Brutal Wind Topples Semi on I-25 South of Cheyenne

A Wyoming Department of Transportation researcher's dashcam captured a semi being blown over on Interstate 25 south of Cheyenne Wednesday. The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. near milepost 4 between Terry Ranch Road and the port of entry. As of 3:57 p.m., I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland and I-80 between...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Moose Visits Cabin For Breakfast

Now, I'd say the moose is one of the more curious animals in the Cowboy State. You see tons of videos of these guys wandering around, with no fear of humans. They usually just hang around, living their lives. Kind of like cattle. But, probably more laid back. They know they're not on the job.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

NWS Cheyenne: Snow, 75+ MPH Gusts Could Cause Issues Wednesday

Blowing snow will be a concern across portions of southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle Wednesday, where light snow and hurricane-force winds are expected. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. 230 PM 12/14 Update – High Wind Headlines remain in effect Wednesday for...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Remembering the July 16, 1979 Cheyenne Tornado

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018. July 16, 1979, the anniversary of the costliest tornado in Wyoming history. National Weather Service office in Cheyenne: ''On July 16, 1979, the most destructive tornado in Wyoming's history occurred at Cheyenne. The main ingredient for the development of the Cheyenne F3 tornado was an outflow boundary from previous thunderstorms moving south across western Nebraska."
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming GDP Decrease in 2020 was the Worst Since 1987

According to a release from the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information, Wyoming's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased 8.3% in 2020, while nationally, GDP decreased 2.2%. "The coronavirus pandemic ravaged businesses and households due to government restrictions and demand reduction," said Dr. Wenlin Liu, Chief Economist with the Economic Analysis...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Prisons Record 6th COVID-19 Death

According to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC), there have now been six inmates who have died due to COVID-19 in Wyoming prisons. At the beginning of December, WDOC reported a fifth death among inmates due to COVID-19, along with an outbreak of the virus at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Look! Multi-Million Dollar Wyoming Home Is Perfect!

If you are looking for the perfect home in Wyoming, then the best option is to find somewhere in the middle of nowhere. With the amount of land available in the state, it is not very hard to do. However, you will have to pay a little bit more to gain the pristine views that this great state has to offer while still being in solitude.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2021

The holiday season in Wyoming is an experience like no other. Residents throughout Laramie can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Blizzard Conditions Forecast In Parts of SE Wyoming Saturday

The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service is warning of strong winds and blizzard conditions In parts of southeast Wyoming today:. Expanded high wind warnings into Cheyenne, Laramie, and Rawlins. Ground blizzard conditions and very strong winds expected this weekend! A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central Carbon County (including Rawlins) the north Snowy Range foothills (including Arlington/Elk Mountain), and the central Laramie range (including the Bordeaux area in between Wheatland and Chugwater). This goes into effect tonight through Saturday. A High Wind Warning will continue for each of these locations until 5PM Sunday after the Blizzard Warning expires. A High Wind Warning has also been issued for northern Carbon/Albany counties, Converse and Platte counties, and the south Laramie range in between Cheyenne and Laramie which goes into effect overnight tonight and lasts until 5PM Sunday. Widespread blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions in the blizzard warning areas. Outside of these warnings, blowing snow could cause visibility to drop to 1 mile or less through Sunday. There is some uncertainty if the snow will be able to crust over on Saturday in Carbon/Albany counties, or if the ground blizzard risk will continue into Sunday. Wind gusts of 60-75 mph can be expected, with the highest gusts in the typical wind prone areas. Cold temperatures will linger west of I-25, and combined with the strong winds, this could lead to wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less in these conditions. Use caution if travelling with light or high-profile vehicles this weekend.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Watch! Wyoming Rancher Holds Morning Meeting With Cows

I could only imagine working a ranch in Wyoming. The only relevant experience I would have is working on my Grandfather's Southern Illinois farm growing up. Getting up early, collecting eggs, pulling weeds out of the bean field, picking and shucking corn. It was a lot of work, but I don't think my experience would surpass 5 out of 10 on what a Wyoming rancher does, day to day.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 1,500

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 30 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,502. Campbell, Laramie, and Natrona counties each had four recent deaths; Park and Sweetwater counties each had three; Fremont and Lincoln counties each had two; and Albany, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Sheridan, and Washakie counties each added one.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Gordon Attends Meeting to Discuss Innovation Partnership

At Casper College on Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon attended a meeting along with over a dozen business and college leaders to discuss the future of business development in Wyoming. The meeting centered on the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP), which is using $27 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan...
COLLEGES
