ST. LOUIS — Rooster, part of the Baileys' Restaurant group, has opened its new downtown St. Louis eatery at 1025 Washington Ave. The popular breakfast spot was previously located about a 10th of a mile away at 1104 Locust St., where it had operated for 15 years. Rooster operated its last weekend of service at that address on Dec. 4 and 5. The restaurant also owns and operates a Rooster location at 3150 S. Grand Blvd. in Tower Grove East.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO