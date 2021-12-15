Competitive, respectful

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Perhaps in the end, it didn’t matter. When Jonathan Taylor broke free for a 67-yard touchdown despite the Patriots’ defense knowing that Indianapolis was in an obvious running situation, the Colts might have shown that they were going to win this game no matter what. Still, after the Colts’ 27-17 win over the Patriots, one can’t help but wonder why Bill Belichick elected to kick a field goal when facing a fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line while trailing 20-7 with 9 minutes left in the game. Turning a 20-7 deficit into a 20-10 deficit takes a two-score game...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO