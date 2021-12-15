Municipal conference has more bicycling plans

We agree with the insightful observations in the Dec. 9 editorial, "Schaumburg's plans to be more bike friendly are great, but we need regional planning." Schaumburg's plan to expand access to resources that support bicycling in their community complements the Northwest Municipal Conference Multimodal Transportation Plan, which helps set the stage...
PUBLIC NOTICE Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Lake Zurich CUSD 95, Lake County, Illinois will receive bids on Lake Zurich High School Football Uniforms Specifications for these items may be obtained from the Lake Zurich CUSD Administration Building, 832 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047, (847) 540-4958. All bids are to be received in the Administration Office on or before Thursday, January 06, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Bid opening will take place immediately. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part thereof. Lisa Warren, Secretary Board Of Education Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95 Published in Daily Herald December 20, 2021 (4575193) , posted 12/20/2021.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS AND INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR 2022-2024 TREE REMOVAL AND TREE TRIMMING 209 NORTH YORK STREET CITY OF ELMHURST, DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS RECEIPT OF BIDS Sealed bids for 2022-2024 Tree Removal and Tree Trimming will be received by the City of Elmhurst, DuPage County, Illinois until 10:00 a.m., (Central Standard Time) on Friday, January 14, 2022. Thereafter or as soon as thereafter is practicable, all bids received will be publicly opened and the bid prices read aloud. Sealed envelopes or packages containing bids shall be addressed to the Office of the City Clerk, Elmhurst City Hall, 209 N. York Street, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126, and shall be marked "Sealed Bid - City of Elmhurst 2022-2024 Tree Removal and Tree Trimming." CONTRACT DOCUMENTS This work shall be performed in accordance with the contract documents, copies of which are on file for review, and available on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Elmhurst City Manager's Office, 209 N. York Street, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 for a non-refundable cost of $5.00 per set of bidding documents. No bidding documents will be issued after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022. All proposals must be submitted on the forms provided and in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders. Submission of a bid shall be conclusive assurance and warranty that the bidder has examined the plans, the site of the work and the local conditions affecting the contract and understands all of the requirements for performance of the work. The bidder will be responsible for all errors in its proposal resulting from failure or neglect to conduct an in-depth examination. The City of Elmhurst will in no case be responsible for any costs, expenses, losses or changes in anticipated profits resulting from such failure or neglect of the bidder. The bidder shall not take advantage of any errors or omission in the plans or proposal. BID SECURITY Each bid shall be accompanied by a proposal guaranty in the form of a bid bond, executed by a corporate surety company, a bank cashier's check or a certified check payable to the City of Elmhurst for not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the first year of the bid. The proposal guaranty checks of all, except the two lowest responsible bidders, will be returned after the proposals have been checked and tabulated. The proposal guaranty checks of the two lowest responsible bidders will be returned after the contract and the contract bond of the successful bidder have been properly executed and approved. Bid bonds will not be returned. RIGHT TO REJECT BIDS The City of Elmhurst reserves the right to waive technicalities and to reject any and all proposals for any reason deemed in the best interest of the City of Elmhurst. AWARD OF CONTRACT Unless all bids are rejected, the contract award will be made to the lowest responsive responsible bidder. In determining who the lowest responsive responsible bidder is, the City of Elmhurst will consider all factors which it, in its discretion, deems relevant in determining who the lowest responsive responsible bidder is. Bidders who are awarded a contract shall be required to provide a Labor and Material Payment Bond and a Performance Bond, each in the total amount of the contract sum upon execution of the contract. Dated: This 20th day of December 2021. CITY OF ELMHURST Scott M. Levin, Mayor Jackie Hadadd-Tamer, City Clerk Published in Daily Herald December 20, 2021 (4575064) , posted 12/20/2021.
LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL ("RFP") 2022 INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS DISPLAY RFP # 1345 The Village of Lisle seeks to enter into a contract with a qualified and responsible businesses or individuals interested in providing one community fireworks display for the Village's display to be held on July 3, 2022. The RFP can be downloaded at www.demandstar.com or at www.villageoflisle.org/ bids.aspx. All responses to this RFP must be submitted electronically via Demandstar.com on or before: TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022 AT 11:00 AM CST. Published in Daily Herald December 20, 2021 (4575176) , posted 12/20/2021.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 19TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY - WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF CVI LCF MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST I, PLAINTIFF vs. REMEDIOS GUZMAN; MIGUEL GUZMAN; NORTH SHORE SANITARY DISTRICT; ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC; OPTIMIZE FINANCIAL, LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; DEFENDANTS NO. 20CH00000474 Address: 1611 North Avenue Waukegan, IL 60085 NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE OF REAL ESTATE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on October 29, 2021, I, Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois, will on February 1, 2022 at the hour of 9:30 AM at the Lake County Courthouse, 18 N. County Street, (north entrance), 301 Washington (south entrance), Waukegan, IL 60085 . The sale is located on the 2nd floor of the Washington St. entrance., or in a place otherwise designated at the time of sale, County of Lake, State of Illinois, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, as set forth below, the following described real estate: COMMON ADDRESS: 1611 North Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085 P.I.N.: 08-16-203-003 The real estate is improved with a single-family residence. THE JUDGMENT AMOUNT WAS: $152,556.83 Sale terms: 25% down by certified funds; the balance, by certified funds, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. The subject property is subject to real estate taxes, special assessments or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in "as is" condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser shall receive a Certificate of Sale, which will entitle the purchaser to a Deed to the real estate after Confirmation of the sale. The property will NOT be open for inspection and Plaintiff makes no representations as to the condition of the property. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the Court file to verify all information. Pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512, the amounts of any surplus bid will be held by the sheriff until a party obtains a Court Order for its distribution, or for 60 days following the date of the entry of the order confirming sale, at which time, in the absence of an order directing payment of the surplus, it may be automatically forfeited to the State without further notice. If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. For information: Examine the court file or contact Plaintiff's attorney: Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC, 230 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606, telephone 312-541-9710. Please refer to file number IL 20 8118. Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois Johnson, Blumberg, & Associates, LLC 230 W. Monroe Street, Suite 1125 Chicago, Illinois 60606 Email: ilpleadings@johnsonblumberg.com Ph. 312-541-9710 / Fax 312-541-9711 JB&A # IL 20 8118 I3181626 (4573692) , posted 12/20/2021.
Cal Thelin left his stamp on the communities of Aurora and Batavia as an attorney, a developer and a volunteer. The former Aurora city attorney assisted in the formation of the Aurora Civic Authority and Paramount Arts Center, and was a founder of the Batavia Park District. He died Sunday,...
L.E.A.D.S. -- Leadership, Empowerment, Action, Development and Service -- is a four-year, cocurricular program for freshmen undergraduate students. The program is in its inaugural year with 22 students chosen this fall. Applications for the 2022 school year are being accepted now. Enrollment is capped at 25 students. Candidate interviews will...
