Municipal conference has more bicycling plans

NOTICE TO BIDDERS AND INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR 2022-2024 TREE REMOVAL AND TREE TRIMMING 209 NORTH YORK STREET CITY OF ELMHURST, DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS RECEIPT OF BIDS Sealed bids for 2022-2024 Tree Removal and Tree Trimming will be received by the City of Elmhurst, DuPage County, Illinois until 10:00 a.m., (Central Standard Time) on Friday, January 14, 2022. Thereafter or as soon as thereafter is practicable, all bids received will be publicly opened and the bid prices read aloud. Sealed envelopes or packages containing bids shall be addressed to the Office of the City Clerk, Elmhurst City Hall, 209 N. York Street, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126, and shall be marked "Sealed Bid - City of Elmhurst 2022-2024 Tree Removal and Tree Trimming." CONTRACT DOCUMENTS This work shall be performed in accordance with the contract documents, copies of which are on file for review, and available on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Elmhurst City Manager's Office, 209 N. York Street, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 for a non-refundable cost of $5.00 per set of bidding documents. No bidding documents will be issued after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022. All proposals must be submitted on the forms provided and in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders. Submission of a bid shall be conclusive assurance and warranty that the bidder has examined the plans, the site of the work and the local conditions affecting the contract and understands all of the requirements for performance of the work. The bidder will be responsible for all errors in its proposal resulting from failure or neglect to conduct an in-depth examination. The City of Elmhurst will in no case be responsible for any costs, expenses, losses or changes in anticipated profits resulting from such failure or neglect of the bidder. The bidder shall not take advantage of any errors or omission in the plans or proposal. BID SECURITY Each bid shall be accompanied by a proposal guaranty in the form of a bid bond, executed by a corporate surety company, a bank cashier's check or a certified check payable to the City of Elmhurst for not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the first year of the bid. The proposal guaranty checks of all, except the two lowest responsible bidders, will be returned after the proposals have been checked and tabulated. The proposal guaranty checks of the two lowest responsible bidders will be returned after the contract and the contract bond of the successful bidder have been properly executed and approved. Bid bonds will not be returned. RIGHT TO REJECT BIDS The City of Elmhurst reserves the right to waive technicalities and to reject any and all proposals for any reason deemed in the best interest of the City of Elmhurst. AWARD OF CONTRACT Unless all bids are rejected, the contract award will be made to the lowest responsive responsible bidder. In determining who the lowest responsive responsible bidder is, the City of Elmhurst will consider all factors which it, in its discretion, deems relevant in determining who the lowest responsive responsible bidder is. Bidders who are awarded a contract shall be required to provide a Labor and Material Payment Bond and a Performance Bond, each in the total amount of the contract sum upon execution of the contract. Dated: This 20th day of December 2021. CITY OF ELMHURST Scott M. Levin, Mayor Jackie Hadadd-Tamer, City Clerk Published in Daily Herald December 20, 2021 (4575064) , posted 12/20/2021.

