ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Swedish bank SEB hit with $575 million German tax demand

By Johan Ahlander
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xv42d_0dNRrSAv00

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday it had been hit with a 511 million euros ($575 million) tax demand from Germany and its head office in the country had been raided this week, both related to so-called cum-ex transactions.

The bank denied any wrongdoing and said it would appeal the demand.

“The review relates to transactions that were carried out before a change in Germany’s tax legislation came into force in 2016. SEB is of the opinion that these were carried out in accordance with then prevailing rules,” it said in a statement.

SEB said in a separate statement that Germany’s public prosecutor had on Dec. 14 and 15 visited the bank’s office in Frankfurt and requested information on alleged cum-ex transactions. The bank said it was cooperating with authorities.

“To the best of our knowledge, SEB in Germany has not offered or conducted transactions where the purpose is to recover tax that was not paid. We distance ourselves from that type of arrangement,” it said, describing the cum-ex scandal.

The scandal is potentially Germany’s biggest post-war fraud involving a share-trading scheme, which authorities say cost taxpayers billions of euros.

It is the subject of multiple investigations involving numerous financial institutions across Germany as the government tries to claw back money it says was stolen from the state.

German prosecutors in Cologne said in a statement a raid was conducted in Frankfurt, but declined to name the bank involved.

SEB said it had, in accordance with current accounting rules, made no provisions at a group level related to the matter. It also said further demands could not be ruled out and that this could have a negative financial impact on the bank.

SEB said that, including the latest order, Germany’s tax authority had demanded a total of 936 million euros relating to alleged ex-cum transactions, and that legal proceedings were expected to take several years.

SEB said last year the tax authority had requested its German subsidiary DSK Hyp AG to retroactively repay “transparently reported withholding tax” from more than five years ago, adding it strongly opposed the decision.

($1 = 0.8882 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian gas exports drop sharply to Europe via Yamal pipeline

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply on Saturday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, adding pressure to an already tight European gas market as it heads into peak winter demand. It was not immediately clear why flows were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seb#Frankfurt#Withholding Tax#Stockholm#Swedish
Reuters

Germany to impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from Monday

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany will impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from midnight on Monday and require a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the country, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday. Germany's regional health ministers had urged the national government on Saturday to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

German stocks - Factors to watch on December 17

BIONTECH (22UAy.DE) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. read more. Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech said on Thursday they have...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
internationalinvestment.net

Bank of England warns banks over cryptos as German saving banks mull crypto wallet

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned banks and other financial institutions on 13 December that they should be "especially cautious" about holding cryptoassets until regulators go live with new rules. Speaking after the meeting of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, he said: "The FPC considers that financial...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Swedish central bank chief says inflation surge due to energy prices

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – A surge in headline inflation in Sweden is due to high energy prices and the central bank does not need to change its monetary policy plans at the moment, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday. Headline inflation was 3.6% in November compared to the same...
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

German Sparkasse Savings Banks Could Offer Crypto Next Year

Savings banks (Sparkasse) in Germany are developing a crypto project that could enable their customers to trade digital currencies. According to the plans, Sparkasse customers would be able to buy cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, directly through their checking accounts. The bank highlighted this as an advantage for customers, who would no longer have to go through KYC processes of joining exchanges to trade crypto. The chain of savings banks also underlined the trust that customers have in its brand, as financially conservative Germans warm to the volatile asset class.
MARKETS
Idaho8.com

Why millions of German residents can’t vote

Berlin (CNN) — “We can do it!”. When tens of thousands of desperate migrants made the treacherous journey to Europe in the summer of 2015, some leaders responded by closing their nations’ borders. But Angela Merkel chose a different option, throwing open Germany’s doors to more than...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Indian vaccine makers bank on boosters as demand crashes

NEW DELHI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian COVID-19 vaccine makers are lobbying the government to authorise boosters as supplies have so outstripped demand that one drugmaker told Reuters it had suspended a plan to produce more than 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik shot. The Serum Institute of India (SII),...
HEALTH
investing.com

Weaker foreign demand sinks German industrial orders in October

BERLIN (Reuters) -Weaker demand from abroad drove a much bigger than expected drop in German industrial orders, including cars, in October, data showed on Monday, further clouding the growth outlook for manufacturers in Europe's largest economy. A pandemic-related scarcity of microchips and other electronic components has caused massive supply bottlenecks...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Germany to tighten restrictions on travellers from UK

Germany is tightening restrictions on travel from the UK in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the country’s public health authority said on Saturday.From midnight on Sunday – or 11pm UK time – carriers such as airlines are banned from transporting British tourists to Germany.Only German citizens and residents, their partners and children, and transit passengers will be allowed to travel to the country from the UK.Germany has classified UK as area of variants of concern due to OmicronTravel rules change from 20 Dec:➡️ ban on carriage, exceptions e.g. German nationals/residents & transit➡️ Test pre-departure➡️ 14-day...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Kosovo, Denmark ironing out prison rent agreement

Kosovo is hopeful that a deal with Denmark to rent 300 prison cells to help the Scandinavian country cope with its overpopulated prison system would help upgrade its correctional service and also cope with the energy crisis.The justice ministry has said the small Balkan country would be paid 210 million euros ($236 million) from Denmark for a 10-year agreement, which will fund Kosovo’s justice system and renewable energy projects.Earlier this week, Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said the agreement with Kosovo would help "expand the prison capacity in Denmark by several hundred places.”Eris Hana, a senior legal adviser with...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chelsea owner Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship

LISBON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has become a Portuguese citizen, adding the European Union member country's passport to his Russian and Israeli ones. A spokesperson for Abramovich confirmed a report by Portuguese newspaper Publico on Saturday which cited justice ministry documents as saying...
SPORTS
CoinTelegraph

German savings banks want to enable Bitcoin for 50M clients

German savings banks are planning to allow customers to invest in major digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) directly from checking accounts. Savings banks in German-speaking countries, also known as Sparkassen, are working on a pilot to launch an in-house cryptocurrency wallet and exchange next year, local business magazine Capital reported on Monday.
MARKETS
pv-magazine.com

German development bank allots fresh €49m for African mini-grids

German state-owned development bank KfW has established the Clean Energy and Energy Inclusion for Africa foundation to acquire and install African mini-grids and to offer grant incentives for companies to invest in African renewables. With an initial budget of €49 million, the clean energy fund will grant-finance mini-grids and distributed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy