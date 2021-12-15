ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise launches gas pipe to underpin higher US LNG exports

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company’s Gillis Lateral can deliver as much as 1bn ft3/d of natural gas. Midstream company Enterprise Products Partners announced December 15 that commercial service had started at its Gillis Lateral gas pipeline, which will service LNG export hubs along the southern US coast. The 129-km network starts...

Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel

World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050, according to one scenario published in a recent Lukoil report. World oil prices could hit $380 per barrel in 2050. That’s according to one scenario published in Lukoil’s recent Global Energy Perspectives to 2050 report, which considered three scenarios for the global energy sector – Evolution, Equilibrium and Transformation.
BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
Half of US oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
Asia diverts extra LNG inventories to gas-starved Europe

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Asia’s relentless buying of liquefied natural gas earlier this year has left the region so well stocked for winter that spot shipments are being diverted to energy-hungry Europe. Multiple vessels are now being diverted from Asia after prices in Europe traded at a rare premium, traders...
Venture Global LNG signs two SPAs with CNOOC

Agreement is the first between a US LNG exporter and China's largest gas importer. US LNG developer Venture Global LNG said December 20 it had executed a 20-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with CNOOC Gas & Power, marking the first LNG supply agreement between a US exporter and China’s largest LNG importer.
U.S. to be world’s biggest LNG exporter in 2022

(Reuters) – The United States is set to become the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter in 2022, surpassing Qatar and Australia, and may hold that title for years to come. In a year when China and other large economies in Europe and Asia scrambled to source...
Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11, or 3%, to $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as low as $66.12.
Changqing oilfield output to rise 2% in 2021

In 2020, the output was 60.83mn mt of oil equivalent. The Changqing oilfield is expected to produce 62mn metric tons oil equivalent this year, the project's operator CNPC said on December 21. In 2020, the output was 60.83mn mt of oil equivalent. As of December 17, the output was 60.05mn...
Chevron, PTTEP sign agreements related to Erawan

The US major will hand over the Erawan gas and condensate field offshore Thailand to PTTEP in April next year. US major Chevron and Thai state-owned PTTEP have signed a number of agreements in relation to the transition of Erawan gas and condensate field offshore Thailand, Che...
Report Shows How the Oil Market may be Oversupplied

Oil market surplus looks to be already here, with demand being hammered by Omicron and China's crackdown on independent refiners. Oversupply has been a hot topic in the oil markets in recent months, and it appears that it may soon be a reality. The market bulls' exuberance has been dampened by the weakening of Asian oil demand, which has been sparked by China's zero-COVID regulations and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on independent refiners in Shandong. Brent is currently flirting with contango, a warning of oncoming oversupply. However, there are still some positive considerations, notably the low level of global stockpiles, which are presently about at March 2020 levels. However, with Omicron cases growing every day in European nations, it appears that supply will outstrip demand. ICE Brent fell to $73 per barrel against this backdrop, while WTI, the US benchmark, traded at roughly $70.5 per barrel.
Gas prices surge in Europe as Russian Yamal pipeline exports fall

MOSCOW (Reuters) - European natural gas prices jumped more than 8% on Monday, nearing an all-time high, with Russian deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline at very low levels. A rapid rise in gas prices in Europe in 2021 has caused power price rises, concerns about the knock-on effect...
2 Buy-Rated Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Under $10

The oil and gas companies have gained significantly this year due to rebounding demand and OPEC’s supply cuts. Goldman Sachs Group anticipates high oil demand in the upcoming years. This should bode well for oil and gas infrastructure stocks NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Geospace (GEOS). These stocks are currently trading under $10 and are buy-rated in our proprietary rating system.The oil and gas sector has registered a stellar recovery in 2021. As the year draws to a close, the oil market seems to be on a better footing, and the surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to slow down temporarily but not derail oil recovery. Global oil demand is set to increase 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and by 3.3 mb/d in 2022 and return to pre-pandemic levels, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Chinese guarantees to underpin US LNG growth [Gas in Transition]

LNG prices might be high, but competition for off-take agreements remains fierce. China is the biggest show in town and the US is laying out its stall. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by: Ross McCracken. The LNG market is seeing the investment mood change faster than the British...
Reports confirm strong investment pipeline for Aussie oil, gas

Australia’s peak oil and gas body said that two federal government reports released on December 20 confirm there is a multibillion-dollar oil and gas investment pipeline. Australia’s peak oil and gas body Appea said that two federal government reports released on December 20 confirmed there is a multibillion-dollar oil and gas investment pipeline well into the future.
Latin American driller GeoPark sees production tick higher

But output was curtailed somewhat by recent pipeline issues at a Brazilian natural gas field. Latin America-focused oil and gas explorer GeoPark said December 20 that production inched higher from October to November, though operations were curtailed recently by pipeline issues. GeoPark offered a business and operational update for its...
