Villanova’s Paul Arizin is the very best among all of the great athletes who ever played for any Big-5 basketball team. And that’s saying something. Tom Gola, Guy Rogers, Matt Goukas, Jameer Nelson, Corky Calhoun, and fellow Villanovans, Kyle Lowry, Mikal Bridges, Howard Porter, Bill Melchioni, Wali Jones, Ed Pinckney, Kerry Kittles – They were all nice players – But in October of 2021, when the NBA released the names of the 75 players who made up their 75th Anniversary Team, Arizin’s name was the only one on the list who had played for a Big-5 school.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO