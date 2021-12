Say what you want about Lady Gaga’s accent or Jared Leto’s performance in House of Gucci, but one thing you can’t argue with is the costuming. In every sceneLady Gaga stepped out as Patrizia Reggiani she was serving looks. From the red dress she wears when she first meets Maurizio Gucci to the double-G-embossed tunic she has on when she finds the counterfeit Gucci goods on the street in New York. It’s all part of the job for the movie’s costume designer, Janty Yates, who guessed about 60 to 70 outfits were prepared for Gaga alone, and that’s a low estimate.

