Houston, TX

7-year-old girl died at a hospital days after a hit-and-run accident in the Greater Hobby area (Houston, TX)

 3 days ago

7-year-old girl died at a hospital days after a hit-and-run accident in the Greater Hobby area (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report

A 7-year-old girl died at a hospital after being involved in a crash in the Greater Hobby area, police said Tuesday.

The preliminary reports showed that the girl was a passenger in a white Dodge Dart that was heading northbound on Cullen Boulevard at around 8 p.m. Saturday. At that point of time, a black Ford F-150 pickup traveling westbound on Schurmier Road [...]

December 15, 2021

